Bleach Announces New Game by Brave Souls Developer

The Thousand Year Blood War isn't the only project that will focus on Ichigo and the Soul Society as a new game is in the works.

Bleach continues to take the anime world by storm thanks to the long-awaited return of the Soul Society, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Set to release its third cours this year, fans are waiting for Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow Shinigami to continue the fight against Yhwach and his powerful army known as the Wandenreich. While Bleach has had a long history in the anime world, so to have the Soul Reapers appeared in quite a few video games, with a new project announced for the future by the developers of Bleach: Brave Souls.

KLab will be the company responsible for working on this new entry in the Soul Society universe, having previously worked on the franchise with the previously mentioned Brave Souls. The game first premiered in Japan in 2015, with a North American release arriving in 2016. While KLab has yet to confirm if the new Bleach game will be available on consoles along with mobile devices, Brave Souls initially was a mobile game that then came to both Steam and the PlayStation platform.

Bleach Returns to The Video Game World

Here's the official statement from KLab when it comes to the upcoming "hybrid casual game" that will focus on the Soul Society, "KLab Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Hidekatsu Morita, hereinafter referred to as "KLab") has received permission from the BLEACH Production Committee, and is the first completely new work of the popular anime "BLEACH" to be released worldwide except mainland China. We are pleased to announce that we will be developing a hybrid casual game."

KLab then went into more detail about the upcoming game and how it will be made specifically for a global audience, "We will develop a hybrid casual game (*) based on the anime ``BLEACH'', which has gained worldwide popularity . We are working hard to develop a new game that will be easier and more enjoyable for BLEACH fans around the world . The delivery language is planned to be Japanese/English."

Bleach's anime future once the Blood War ends remains a mystery. Creator Tite Kubo did create a special sequel story in Bleach: No Breaths From Hell but no word has been revealed that the manga will continue past this one-shot.

Via Famitsu