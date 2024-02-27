Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket Announced

The Pokemon Company is releasing a new Pokemon Trading Card Game app. Today, The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, a brand new app featuring a streamlined version of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. The new app, which launches later this year, will feature cards that have "special visual effects" unique to the app. While there is a gameplay component to the game, the app appears to be more focused on collecting Pokemon cards, with players able to collect special "immersive cards" that allow players to "enter" the world of the card. Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket will also notably include exclusive cards not found in the physical Pokemon game. Players will be able to build decks and battle other players using a "streamlined" version of the Pokemon Trading Card Game ruleset.

Notably, Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket will be a free-to-start game, with players able to open two booster packs for free per day. Players will also be able to trade cards with other players, a feature not present in other digital Pokemon Trading Card Game apps.

A full description of the new Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket app can be found below:

The beloved Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) franchise continues to evolve with the debut of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, a new app that reimagines the experience of collecting Pokémon TCG cards in an innovative digital format.



In Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, players will be able to enjoy the thrill of opening booster packs and collecting cards showcasing special visual effects unique to this digital adaptation of the Pokémon TCG. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket introduces "immersive cards," which give players the experience of leaping into the world of the card's illustration, providing a whole new way to enjoy the Pokémon TCG. Players will be able to open two booster packs every day at no cost, including cards with nostalgic illustrations as well as new cards found only in the app. In addition, players will be able to engage in quick battles featuring streamlined rules based on the classic Pokémon TCG battle system.



Developed in collaboration with Creatures Inc., the creators of the Pokémon TCG, and DeNA Co. Ltd., partners in the development of Pokémon Masters EX, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will launch in 2024 as a free-to-start app for iOS and Android.