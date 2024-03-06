Brazilian Vice President Borrows Dragon Ball, Pokemon in Wild New Post

It's hard to deny that anime has grown by leaps and bounds in the world in recent years, as the medium finds itself arriving in some unexpected places. Such is the case with a recent social media post from the Vice President of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin, who thanked Japan for a recent investment in quite a hilarious way. Calling on the power of various anime franchises, the social media post has anime fans thrown for a loop as they try to understand how this came to be.

Here is a translation for the post itself, should you not speak Portuguese, that has Geraldo Alkmin thanking Toyota, and the country of Japan, for their recent investment in Brazil:

"Thank you very much for the partnership, Toyota!

- Confidence: R$11 billion in investments, until 2030, with R$5 billion until 2026

- Income: 2 thousand new direct jobs and 8 thousand indirect jobs, by 2030

- Innovation: new car models

- Sustainability: even more efficient vehicles, including the hybrid-flex version

This is the spirit of Brazil's neo-industrialization project, led by the president, @LulaOficial, which we once again witnessed today, this time in Sorocaba, in Toyota's big announcement!"

A Brazil Anime Crossover Like No Other

In thanking Japan and Toyota, Alkmin took the opportunity to place himself in an image with some of the most notable anime characters of the medium. Dragon Ball's Goku, Pokemon's Pikachu, Card Captor Sakura, Knights of the Zodiac's Seiya, and Naruto are all featured in the hilarious tribute that threw fans for a loop.

Muito obrigado pela parceria, Toyota!

- Confiança: R$ 11 bi de investimentos, até 2030, sendo R$ 5 bi até 2026

- Renda: 2 mil novos empregos diretos e 8 mil indiretos, até 2030

- Inovação: novos modelos de automóveis

- Sustentabilidade: veículos ainda mais eficientes, inclusive… pic.twitter.com/bfqUzUQNm6 — Geraldo Alckmin 🇧🇷 (@geraldoalckmin) March 5, 2024

It's hard to deny that anime's influence is continuing to grow around the world. Most recently, Hollywood has found success in adapting various anime stories into live-action takes. Netflix's One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho are prime examples, and while not technically an anime, Avatar: The Last Airbender has been picked up for two additional seasons. On top of Netflix's success, Lionsgate announced that it will be working with Shang-Chi And The Ten Rings' director, Destin Daniel Cretton, on creating a Naruto live-action movie.

What do you think of this hilarious tribute to Japan from the Vice President of Brazil? Which anime characters do you think should have been included in this mind-bending post?