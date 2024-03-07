Pokemon Horizons Is Now Streaming on Netflix

At last, we are here. It has taken a long time for Pokemon Horizons to make its way stateside. Last year, the new Pokemon anime launched to the world's intrigue as it marked the first without Ash on hand. Now, Pokemon Horizons is live in the United States, and you can watch its first batch of episodes on Netflix.

As you can see here, Pokemon Horizons: The Series is now streaming on Netflix. Fans will be able to watch the first 12 episodes in English as well as a few other dubs. But as usual, there is no Japanese dub available to fans in the United States.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

For those curious about Pokemon Horizons, you should know the series went live in Japan back in April 2023. The show made headlines upon its release as it is the first Pokemon anime to not feature Ash Ketchum in any way. And of course, that means Pikachu is not present either. Instead, Pokemon Horizons tells the story of Liko and Roy as the two aspiring trainers explore the Paldea region.

To date, Pokemon Horizons has 40+ episodes to its name and counting. Now, it is ready to find new fans in the United States. Not long ago, the show had its first English premiere across the pond in the United Kingdom. Pokemon Horizons is airing new content weekly in Japan, so Netflix has plenty of episodes to catch up on. Of course, you can check out other popular Pokemon series on Netflix like Pokemon Journeys and the anime's very first season. So for anyone wanting a complete guid to streaming Pokemon, you can read our how-to here.

Are you excited to check out Pokemon Horizons?