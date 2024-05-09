Blood of Zeus Season 2 Shares New Look Ahead of Launch

Blood of Zeus Season 2 is right around the corner and Netflix has a new look at this twist on Greek Mythology.

Netflix has its fair share of animated originals that have helped the streaming service see serious success. Powerhouse Animation has been a big part of that push as the studio has created the likes of Castlevania, Masters of The Universe, and Seis Manos. Arriving this week, Blood of Zeus is set to return for a second season and the platform has a new look at the story of Heron to get fans hyped for the brutal animated series' return.

We're big fans of Blood of Zeus here at ComicBook, as our previous review gave the first season praised the original animated series, "Like Castlevania and Seis Manos before it, Blood of Zeus delivers on that high intensity violence and gore that made the other two special. Due to the grandiose nature of the characters and their designs, however, this violence is taken to a fun new level as the scope of the fights have been taken to a new degree with varied monster fights sprinkled in throughout the one on one battles we get throughout. While there can be a few moments of stiffness due to the elaborate character design, nothing is jarring enough to kick you out of the experience entirely."

Blood of Zeus Season 2 New Look

The fresh look at the next outing for the Greek gods sees Hades and Persephone awaiting what will come in season two. The season will arrive on Netflix on May 10th, meaning that animation fans won't be waiting long to see Heron's story continue.

Season 2 of #BloodofZeus is two days away! We can't wait for all of you to see it. Are you excited to see Hades and Persephone? Who else are you looking forward to seeing? Let us know! #GreekMythology #NetflixSeries pic.twitter.com/jf4OkXryos — BLOOD OF ZEUS (Official Page) (@BloodofZeus) May 8, 2024

If you want a breakdown of Blood of Zeus' big comeback next month, here's how the Netflix original animated series describes its second season, "Following Zeus' demise, a power vacuum emerges amongst the gods, leaving Heron, Zeus' demigod son, struggling to find his place. He is racked with loss and hears a mysterious refrain in his dreams, prodding him to save his brother, Seraphim, who is suffering the terrors of the Underworld. Unbeknownst to Heron, Hades is trying to enlist Seraphim to help him secure Zeus' vacant throne and save his family from their long-standing suffering."

