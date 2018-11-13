‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Trailer Gets ‘Dragon Ball’ Remix

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is weeks away from release, and hype for the video game is hitting new highs. Now, it looks like one anime is ready to crossover with the much-anticipated game, and Dragon Ball fans can’t even bring themselves to hate it.

So, if you’ve always wanted Super Smash Bros. to bring in Son Goku, brace yourself. Funimation has done the impossible, but you might not like how the brand made it happen.

Over on Twitter, Funimation posted a short clip remixing the latest trailer for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The video, which can be seen below, highlights the game’s massive roster so far and does so to one throwback anime track.

Welcome to the Grand Tour of Super Smash Bros. pic.twitter.com/m0QCq9njxi — Funimation @ #MacysParade🎈 (@FUNimation) November 13, 2018

Yes, that is “Step Into the Grand Tour” you are hearing. And, yes — this song will be stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

For those unaware of the hip-hop track, it’s an iconic one amongst Dragon Ball fans. The single was cooked up years ago by Funimation to be the English dub theme for Dragon Ball GT. The song, which is performed by Marcus Hall, dips into the nu metal genre which acts like Linkin Park made famous. However, this track is all about Saiyans, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is here for it.

Of course, this clever mash-up has got fans buzzing, but they are loving it for more than one reason. Sure, the remix is clever, but fans have wanted Goku to slide into the Super Smash Bros. franchise for years now. In fact, when the series’ teased the debut of Ultimate, Funimation went viral when it imagined what the Saiyan’s addition might look like. Unfortunately, the team behind Super Smash Bros. has held back from adding any Dragon Ball characters, but fans haven’t given up on the introduction just yet. So, for now, they can let this trailer remix satisfy the crossover craving.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”