Pokemon Fan Creates Dragon-Style Pikachu Art

Pikachu has appeared in a number of different variants over the years, with the most recent being that of a gumshoe in Detective Pikachu. This particular Pokemon has the ability to evolve into a Raichu, a bigger, more ferocious version of itself, and even has a “de-evolution” form in a Pichu. One form we haven’t seen however is a Pikachu taking on reptilian qualities, until now. One fan decided to merge a Pikachu with a dragon and created fan art to hit home a fantastic Pokemon addition.

Abz, an illustrator located in Australia, has created a blue dragon style Pikachu, just in time for the finale of Game of Thrones, though I don’t believe the two are related:

The scales and fire breath are neat additions to the design of Pikachu and leads one to wonder whether this Pokemon could potentially have the powers of electricity and fire at its disposal. Abz also has dedicated a large number of his artistic interpretations to creating different and new styles of Pokemon. From “Zombie Pokemon” to amalgams to crossovers, the artist’s focus on Pokemon and different renditions is definitely something to check out.

The world of Pokemon is ever changing, with the current count of types being 807 total, so who is to say that we won’t eventually see something similar to this Dragon-type Pikachu at some point in the future? With new video games and feature films coming down the pike following these battling creatures, there’s always room for more. We certainly wouldn’t mind if they were to use this interpretation moving forward.

