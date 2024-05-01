Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Shares First Look at New Characters

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is making its anime debut later this Summer, and the anime has shared the first look at some of the new characters who will be making their debut in the upcoming sequel! Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail manga might have ended several years ago, but the story has been continuing with an official sequel series taking the story forward. Natsu and a few of the Fairy Tail guild core crew are tackling the toughest quest ever undertaken, and this means they come across some powerful new foes and allies on the way to completely this major test.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest takes place after the main series and sees Natsu and the others tasked with sealing Five Dragon Gods who are on the same level of power as Acnologia from the original series, and this means they come across some new faces on this journey. The first look at these new faces have been revealed as Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has revealed the character designs and voice cast behind important new additions Elefseria, Mercphobia, Karameel and Touka (as positioned from right to left). Check them out below.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Reveals New Characters

Joining the returning core cast of Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Satomi Satou as Wendy, Yui Hori as Charle, Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet, and Yuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster are Mugihito as Elefseria, Yuichiro Umehara as Mercphobia, Yoko Hikasa as Karameel, and Sayumi Suzuhiro as Touka. It'd be a bit spoilery to give away how important these new faces are, but Touka probably plays the biggest key role out of these new additions.

Luckily it won't be too much longer until we see both returning and new characters in action as Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be premiering some time this July as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to check out the manga, Kodansha Comics USA has licensed the sequel for an English release and tease it as such:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"