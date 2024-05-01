Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Cosplay Goes Viral With Real Magic Spells

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End might go down as one of the best anime we'll see in 2024, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight it all by bringing Frieren's spells to life! Frieren: Beyond Journey's End made the debut of its first anime season last Fall as it kicked off the story after a story. The titular Frieren realized that she didn't quite appreciate her adventuring party while they were alive, and thus decided to go on a new journey to recapture some of that magic that she had long ago. And by the end of the first season, it was a bonafide hit.

It was because through the first season of the anime, fans got to learn even more about Frieren herself. It was through her connections with other people that fans got to see more of how she ticked, and why she ended up fighting so hard on behalf of humanity. Then it was boosted even further by the fact that when Frieren used all of the magic at her disposal, the anime really showed out. It's that magic power in particular that's been awesomely brought to life thanks to some equally as magical cosplay from artist daniellesgalaxy on Instagram. Understandably going viral with fans, check it out in action below.

How to Watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End came to an end with the Winter 2024 anime schedule, but there is unfortunately currently no word on whether or not the anime will be continuing with a second season as of the time of this publication. But while we are all waiting for a potential announcement for the anime's future, there is plenty of time to check out everything that happened during the first season of the anime. If you wanted to do so, you can currently find the anime exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll.

As for what to expect from the anime's story, Crunchyroll tease what goes down in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End as such, "After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out."