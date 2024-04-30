My Hero Academia: Shigaraki VA Hypes Star and Stripe Fight in Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 will finally start its run in just a few more days, and the voice star behind Tomura Shigaraki is hyping the upcoming fight against America's number one hero, Star and Stripe! My Hero Academia: Memories ended its four recap episodes detailing the important moments from the anime's first six seasons with the return back to present day events. This means that like teased at the end of Season 6, the first major conflict of the coming episodes will be between Shigaraki and a hero that resembles All Might, Star and Stripe, as we see what the United States' heroes are capable of.

My Hero Academia's Season 7 premiere will actually throw fans headfirst into this fight to help kick off the true final battles between the heroes and villains, and the voice actor behind Shigaraki himself, Koki Uchiyama, is hyping up the fight to come. Speaking to Animate Times ahead of the new season premiere, Uchiyama says that the fight against Star and Stripe is a major highlight of the new season along with the fact that this is also the first real test of the villain's true power to come.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

My Hero Academia: Shigaraki Actor Hypes Star and Stripe Fight

"I think the battle with Star and Stripe in the beginning is a big highlight," Uchiyama began. "In this battle, Shigaraki is having a tough time against Star and Stripe, and his ego is still wavering. I myself took on the challenge with a new character image that combined [with] All For One...but it was difficult from the beginning as the battle unfolded at full throttle." Elaborating on this further, Uchiyama teased how the manga version of the fight was elevated through the anime.

"The original story was really interesting, but when it became an animation, I was surprised and wondered, 'Is this how it would be drawn?' Uchiyama stated. "Visually, the character Star and Stripe itself is full of highlights, so I hope you look forward to it." It won't be too much longer until we see the new fight in full as My Hero Academia Season 7 will be premiering in full on May 4th. The new episode will be streaming with Crunchyroll, and you can currently catch up with the first six seasons of the anime now streaming there as well ahead of the new episodes.