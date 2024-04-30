One Piece Teaser Sets Up Garp's Anime Comeback

One Piece has reached a major action phase of the Egghead Arc, and the promo for the next episode of the anime is setting up for Monkey D. Garp's return to screens! One Piece's anime has kicked off the real thrust of the Egghead Arc with the anime's latest episodes as Luffy and the Straw Hats have discovered that Dr. Vegapunk has been targeted for elimination by the World Government. Thus CP-0 has started attacking the island in an attempt to wipe out the scientist due to everything he's learned, and the chaos is set to begin across the Future Island laboratory.

But while this will be the main conflict of the present day events surrounding Egghead itself, this is far from the only major conflict fans will see unfold. Not only will there be even more updates on what's happening in the rest of the seas while Luffy and the others are on the island, but that means we'll be seeing familiar faces in action again as they follow up on some of these big conflicts teased in previous episodes. This includes Garp, who's set to return in One Piece Episode 1103, and you can check out the tease below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1103

The first look at One Piece Episode 1103 sees Garp being teased during the title card, but it's currently unclear as to what he will be up to in the new episodes. When the Egghead Arc began, it was revealed that Koby had been kidnapped by Blackbeard after the attack on the Amazonians. This seems like Garp will be headlining this effort moving forward as fans will finally get an update on how that phase of the action will evolve from this point on. As for One Piece Episode 1103 itself, it will be premiering in Japan on Sunday, May 5th (and Saturday, May 4th internationally).

One Piece Episode 1103 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix. As for what is coming in the episodes, it's titled "Turn Back My Father! Bonney's Futile Wish!" the promo for the episode teases it as such, "What could the scientist be thinking? Even when cornered by Bonney, Vegapunk remains silent on why he modified Kuma. However, the daughter's intense feelings for her father outweigh his determination, and she pries the door open to the truth!"