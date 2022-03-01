Pokemon Anime Sets Up an Alolan Comeback

Pokemon Journeys has seen Ash dealing with the fantastic ramifications of his Pokemon Tournament victory, with the finale of Pokemon Sun And Moon netting Ketchum his first win over the long course of the series. With the latest season seeing plenty of reunions from characters past in the quest for Ash to become the greatest trainer there ever was, it seems that a major reunion is in the works as the majority of friends Ash made in the Alola Region are looking to make a major comeback.

The Alola Region was very different from the other environments that we had seen during the history of the anime, thanks in part to the locale having a beach theme to its monuments, characters, and even Pokemon. On top of this, Pokemon Sun And Moon used a decidedly different art style that was more energetic and featured characters with exaggerated proportions to accompany their Pokemon battles. While this wouldn’t be the first time that we’ve seen the Pokemon trainers of the Alola Region appear in the latest arc, the new storyboard art goes to show how different the art styles compare in terms of Journeys and Sun And Moon.

The Official Twitter Account of Pokemon’s anime has shared the new look at some returning favorites from the Alola Region, leaving Pokemon fans wondering how the characters of Sun And Moon will come into play as Ash and Goh continue their quest to defeating the trainers of the Galar Region:

https://twitter.com/anipoke_PR/status/1497881696699830273

Pokemon Journeys is getting ready to hit its one-hundredth episode, which is definitely surprising in relation to Sun And Moon considering that the previous season had only lasted a little over forty episodes. Giving Ash his first tournament victory has given Ketchum a much-needed confidence boost, having spent the equivalent of decades in our time attempting to gain a trophy. Now that Ketchum is a champion of the Pokemon League, he is capturing some of the strongest creatures to date, adding the likes of Gengar and Dragonite to his roster, though even these catches might not be enough to take down Galar’s Champion Leon.

What do you hope to see from the return of the players of the Alola Region? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.