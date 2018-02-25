‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Film Introduces Its Next Gang Of Villains

The Seven Deadly Sins‘ second season is underway in Japan, and now fans of the series are going to have an even better year next year with an original film releasing in the Summer.

Not only does the film, The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky, have an original story, it also introduces a new villain for the film.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky released its synopsis detailing the Six Black Knights, teasing, that “the group “Six Black Knights” led by Berlion turns up with designs against the Sky Winged ones’ lives in order to break the seal. To protect everyone from these inhumanely cruel guys, Meliodas and the others clash against the Six Black Knights.”

The Six Black Knights will serve as the film’s main antagonists and play a major role in attacking the “Sky Winged ones,” which must be the titular prisoners of the sky.

The rest of the translated summary can be found below:

“We are in a world where the Fairies, Goddesses and Demons exist. The ones who saved the Liones kingdom that was on the brink of destruction following the Demons’ secret maneuvers were the legendary order of criminals and knights “the Seven Deadly Sins” and one princess. And some time has elapsed since the peace was brought to the Liones kingdom.

To celebrate the kingdom’s anniversary, the Seven Deadly Sins arrived at a border territory looking for an elusive ingredient, the sky fish. In the middle of searching it, their captain Meliodas and the pig Hawk who speaks the human language get sent up to the Sky Temple, the celestial world lying high in the sky, above clouds. The “Sky Winged ones” who possess wings dwell that temple. Meliodas was mistaken by them as the young boy who broke a law and thrown in jail. In the Sky Temple is being prepared the ceremony aimed at preventing the liberation of the fiendish beasts that were sealed away during three thousand years.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments officially kicked off on January 13 in Japan with a worldwide release on Netflix coming much later. The series also features the ending theme, “Beautiful” by Anly and will run for 24 episodes. The voice cast from the original season all returned for season two, complete with a mysterious new Deadly Sin, Escanor, the Lion Sin of Pride.