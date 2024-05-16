Cancelled PS4 Game Is Returning With a Release on PS5

A cancelled PS4 console exclusive has been revived and is returning with a new release on both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The game in question hails from 2014, a year that gave us Dragon Age: Inquisition, Super Smash Bros, Mario Kart 8, Hearthstone, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Shovel Knight, Bayonetta 2, Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, Dark Souls 2, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Divinity Original Sin, and Titanfall. It was a pretty light year. In fact, it was one of the lightest and slowest years in the modern era of gaming. In 2014, a survival-horror game called DreadOut also released on PC. It was also scheduled to come to PS4, where it would have been a console exclusive, but it was canned.

Fast-forward to 2024, ten years later, and the game in question is getting a remaster via the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. More specifically, Soft Source Publishing out of Singapore and developer Digital Happiness have announced DreadOut Remastered Collection for the aforementioned platforms. It includes not only a remaster of the original 2014 game, but a new standalone game dubbed DreadOut: Keepers of the Dark.

No specific release date has been provided, but the pair have confirmed the collection will release sometime this year. The release will be digital only outside of Asia, which will get a physical edition that could be imported for all those who don't mind jumping through those hoops to do so.

"DreadOut is a third-person supernatural horror game where you play as Linda, a high school student trapped in an old abandoned town. Equipped with her trusty smart-phone and an SLR camera, she will battle against terrifying encounters and solve mysterious puzzles which will ultimately determine her fate. Help her overcome the challenges that will stand before her. Survive the Dread," reads an official description of the new release.

The collection's official description continues: "When a group of high school students went astray from a field trip, they came across something totally unexpected. A town long forgotten trapped in a peaceful state of slumber. What they did not realize was what lurks within. And what seemed like an innocent stroll turns into disaster as the secluded town reveals its dark and terrible secrets. The presence of sinister forces from beyond their realm of existence. It all comes down to Linda. She will experience stirrings of unfamiliar powers, emerging from within her. These new found abilities might just be the only way she can save her own life and those of her friends."

For more PlayStation 4 coverage and more PlayStation coverage in general -- including all of the latest PS4 news, all of the latest PS4 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS4 deals -- click here.