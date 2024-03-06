Marvel Reveals Its New Sentry

There's someone new holding the mantle of The Sentry in the Marvel Universe. Before Sentry makes his live-action debut in Marvel's Thunderbolts movie, comic book fans have been treated to the mystery of individuals running around with the Sentry's powers. Misty Knight and Jessica Jones are working together to solve the case, which has also resulted in several deaths across the globe. Six run-of-the-mill individuals were gifted with the power of one million exploding suns, but one of them, Ryan Topper, used these powers to take out his competition. Now, it's up to a disabled journalist named Mallory Gibbs, Misty Knight, and Jessica Jones to stop him, with only one walking away as the new Sentry.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for The Sentry #4. Continue reading at your own risk.

The Sentry #4 comes from the creative team of Jason Loo, Luigi Zagaria, Arthur Hesli, and VC's Joe Caramagna. It begins with Ryan confronting Jessica and Mallory in the skies over Denver, CO. Ryan's already killed the other inheritors of the Sentry's powers and stolen them for himself, with Mallory the last one on his list. Ryan believes himself to be a Sentry super fan, but he's obviously going about it the wrong way. Once Ryan starts hearing the voices of the other Sentries he killed, he goes on the offensive and attacks Jessica Jones and Mallory.

You can already tell Mallory is more heroic than Ryan when she takes time from their battle to try and save civilians. Later, Mallory enters Ryan's head and is greeted by the spirits of Farhad Anand, Marv Chow, Rosalinda Bruno, and Deniz Derya, the other four Sentries. Together with Mallory, they tag team Ryan. Just as it appears that they've got Ryan under control, the other four drift away for hopefully a restful afterlife, allowing Mallory to take their full powers and become the one true Sentry.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's new Sentry takes on a new superhero name

This isn't the end of Mallory Gibbs' story as Sentry, however. Feeling guilty for costing so many people their lives, even if it was an accident, Mallory turns herself over to Misty Knight and the Aberrant Crimes Division. As a fellow disabled hero, Misty agrees to train Mallory to use her new powers. Wanting to forge her own path, Mallory decides to call herself Solarus instead of Sentry.

ComicBook.com spoke to Sentry writer Jason Loo ahead of the series launch, where he talked about crafting the backstories for the six possible Sentry replacements.

"It was exactly that! When I had the opportunity to introduce new characters into the Marvel Universe, I looked at what Stan and Jack did back in the day and imagined what stories they would tell of today's everyday people," Loo said. "Characters with their own struggles that are just trying to get by. Some of the inspiration comes from the people I interact with at my day job in a public library to even people on my work commute on the transit. One of our characters has cerebral palsy, so there was a lot of research that went into that. We also have disability rights activist Cara Liebowitz as our sensitivity reader to make sure Mallory, our character with CP, comes off as authentic as possible. I just want to give this opportunity to other people who normally don't see themselves in this genre to finally feel excited to be represented."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Let us know your thoughts on the conclusion of The Sentry in the comments!

