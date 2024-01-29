Marvel's Thunderbolts Confirms Who Is Replacing Steven Yeun as The Sentry

Marvel has its next Sentry lined up. After reports that an offer was out to Lewis Pullman to play the Golden Guardian of Good, new trade reports have suggested Pullman has landed the role. Sentry was previously set to be played by Steven Yeun, but The Walking Dead alumnus was forced to leave the project after delays caused a scheduling conflict with something else Yeun had been cast in.

The news of Pullman's casting was nestled away in a report from Deadline that revealed Ayo Edebiri also left the film as a result of scheduling conflicts with the third season of The Bear. Geraldine Viswanathan has been revealed as Edebiri's replacement in an undisclosed role.

Why did Steven Yeun leave Thunderbolts?

Yeun left due to scheduling conflicts. No hard feelings are had between he and Marvel Studios, however, as the actor is hoping to land a new role in a different MCU property in the future.

"I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it," Yeun explained to Variety earlier this year. "But [director] Jake [Schreier], I know, is going to do an incredible job."

"I think it's too early to say that," Yeun added, when asked what other Marvel project he would like to join. "I probably pissed off too many people leaving, so I'm just gonna say, 'Thank you for having me.' I have some ideas. But I heard if you put it out there, you'll never get it, so I'll keep it close to my chest."

Thunderbolts is expected to be based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name, an alliance of antiheroes and villains who reluctantly work for the government. The cast of Thunderbolts includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Olgya Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Thunderbolts is set to be released exclusively in theaters on July 25, 2025.