Thunderbolts: Lewis Pullman Plays Coy on Sentry Casting Reports

Even though Marvel Studios has revealed Thunderbolts is a movie the studio is producing, the production house has yet to confirm Sentry is a character actually appearing in the film. Trade reports, however, previously revealed Steven Yeun as the Marvel character Sentry, although the actor eventually departed the project because of scheduling conflicts. Subsequent trade reports have said Top Gun 3 star Lewis Pullman has signed onto the project, except Pullman is far from making a public unveiling. During a recent red carpet, Pullman was asked when he starts filming Thunderbolts, and it's something the actor didn't come close to touching on.

"I am having fun at Venice Beach in Santa Monica. I'm just going wherever the wind takes me," Pullman said with a laugh.

Lewis Pullman plays coy when asked if he’s going to begin filming for ‘THUNDERBOLTS’ soon 😂



pic.twitter.com/25WbJ2aT0j — Thunderbolts News (@thunderbnews) February 26, 2024

Why did Steven Yeun leave Thunderbolts?

Yeun has said he hopes to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at a later point, hinting he only left Thunderbolts because the film's delays caused conflicts with another project schedule. Florence Pugh revealed Sunday Thunderbolts just started filming this week.

"I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it," Yeun explained to Variety earlier this year. "But [director] Jake [Schreier], I know, is going to do an incredible job."

"I think it's too early to say that," Yeun added, when asked what other Marvel project he would like to join. "I probably pissed off too many people leaving, so I'm just gonna say, 'Thank you for having me.' I have some ideas. But I heard if you put it out there, you'll never get it, so I'll keep it close to my chest."

Thunderbolts is expected to be based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name, an alliance of antiheroes and villains who reluctantly work for the government. The cast of Thunderbolts includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Olgya Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

Thunderbolts is set to be released exclusively in theaters on July 25, 2025.