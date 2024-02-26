Thunderbolts Star Florence Pugh Confirms Marvel Movie Is Now Filming

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing. The Fantastic Four cast was officially announced on Valentine's Day, getting the ball rolling on franchise's biggest title over the next couple of years. Now, it appears the Thunderbolts team-up movie has finally started filming.

At a premiere event for Dune: Part Two on Sunday night, MCU star Florence Pugh confirmed that she's already filming Thunderbolts. While the film is a team-up movie, Pugh's Yelena Belova is set to be one of the lead characters.

"I've just started my next movie, my next Marvel movie, Thunderbolts," Pugh told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. "I've been shooting that."

Pugh is one of many returning MCU stars set for a role in Thunderbolts. The rest of the cast includes Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Olga Kurylenko. The film is being directed by Jake Schreier, with a script from Joanna Calo, Lee Sung Jin, and Eric Pearson.

After several release date shifts, Thunderbolts is now poised to hit theaters on May 2, 2025. It was scheduled for later that year, but a recent shift saw Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four swap release dates.

Thunderbolts Casting Changes

Following the delays caused by the strikes last year, a couple of key actors from the Thunderbolts cast had to drop out of the movie. Steven Yeun was set to play Sentry in the film, but had to depart due to scheduling conflicts. He was replaced by Top Gun Maverick's Lewis Pullman.

A similar situation happened with Ayo Edibiri, who was cast in the film in a mystery role. She was replaced by Drive-Away Dolls and Miracle Workers star Geraldine Viswanathan.

While speaking to ComicBook.com about Drive-Away Dolls, Viswanathan opened up about getting the call for a role in Thunderbolts.

"I don't know. Who knows what goes on behind the scenes, but I've always wanted to join the universe in whatever capacity, and this just came up," she told us. "There's a lot of ... It was destiny. Destiny called me on the phone and I picked up and I said, 'I'll be there.' Very excited."

Are you excited to see what Thunderbolts will bring to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments!