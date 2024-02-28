Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Sentry, Spider-Man, and X-Men

Rumors are the lifeblood of the aftermarket community. Well, that and first appearances. Both propel this list as the market divides its attention between the Ultimate Universe and what's to come. The Sentry pops up once again, we get a new version of Spider-Man, AND a Galactus-level threat is preparing to decimate the Marvel Universe. Of course, Deadpool 3 news and rumors are still elevating books, as many fans are resting their hats on the project. We detail all that and more in this week's Top Ten!

#10: CAPTAIN MARVEL #5 – RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (1:25) | MARVEL | 2024: Marvel has been hyping the Undone, a Galactus-level threat, for months. Finally, the Undone has made its debut, which didn't disappoint! Dauterman rang in the occasion with this vibrant 1:25 variant featuring iterations of Captain Marvel, both past and present. It will take their combined might to take down the Undone should they live up to the hype! We tracked it at a high sale of $165 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $145.

#9: THE SENTRY #1 | MARVEL | 2000: Poor Steven Yuen. Robert Kirkman stated he would be playing the titular character of Sentry in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. That was shot down, with Yuen leaving the project. A cloud hung over the film for months until recently. Now that filming has begun, the secrecy surrounding the Sentry has hit new heights. We don't know if he will be in the film. The rumors he will not only appear but will be the main villain are pushing this book into the aftermarket. The Sentry is an interesting character and could be a STAR in the MCU. Fans are grabbing up his first appearance before any more news, and rumors propel it even higher. We tracked it at a high sale of $350 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $89.

#8: NEW X-MEN #114 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 2001: If you recall, you may have seen this book on this list now and again for months. The reason is that it features the first appearance of Cassandra Nova, the rumored villain for Deadpool 3. Fans have dissected every inch of the trailer and have landed on Cassandra Nova as the culprit behind the madness. There has been a heavy rumor that actress Emma Corrin will play the character since late last year, and those rumors persist to this day! We tracked it at a high sale of $160 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $15.

#7: ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1 | MARVEL | 2023: The Ultimate Universe is alive and well, thanks to Ultimate Spider-Man and the smashing follow-up that is Black Panther. Fans have begun to look to the past; however, they are returning to the launch point for the new Ultimate Universe. That falls upon this book, which features the first cameo for the all-new Maystorm, a character growing among fans rapidly. It's received less attention than the previously mentioned books, but its aftermarket has been extremely healthy. We tracked it at a high sale of $135 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $27.

#6: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: It's incredible to see this book maintaining its trajectory week after week. It speaks to fans' interest in the character, relaunch, and series. Issue #2 is hot out of the gates, which is a good indicator this series has legs. After the constant flashes in the pan, it's great to see fans and collectors warmly embrace a pillar of the comic community! We tracked it at a high sale of $248 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $84.

#5: ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 – STEFANO CASELLI – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: Despite being the hottest thing since sliced bread, this book is cooling. It debuts the new Ultimate Black Panther, a character fans immediately wanted a piece of after getting a taste of Ultimate Spider-Man. Paired with rumors that thousands of copies had been lost, the hype train for this book was at breakneck speed. It's still moving significantly on the aftermarket, but the hype has settled. We tracked it at a high sale of $42 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $36.

#4: SECRET WARS #5 – ALEX ROSS – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2015: From the moment it flashed across the screen in the Deadpool 3 trailer during the Superbowl, this book went bananas. It has slightly cooled as copies traded hands like lightning, and the market is growing scarcer. Still, it's been rising in value despite the community not knowing exactly what Marvel meant when they included it in the trailer. The consensus is currently leaning toward it being an easter egg and nothing more, but when this book can be had for under $30 in most cases, fans aren't willing to take a chance. We tracked it at a high sale of $285 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $32.

#3: EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 – SURPRISE | MARVEL | 2024: The community sure does love a surprise! While the fanbase wanted to check on the all-new Weapon VIII (8), this cover was hard to resist. It was a surprise variant that Local Comic Shops received between one and three copies for collectors to acquire. The fact it's outselling the regular cover is incredible, as it's the only variant for issue #1 to hit this list. That classic Spidey look is always a plus! We tracked it at a high sale of $61 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $49.

#2: EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 – CHAD WAYNE HARDIN – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: What a callback! This book and cover feature the first appearance of Weapon VIII (8), an alternate-reality version of Spider-Man. Everything about the cover, from the color scheme to the goggles to even the 'Weapon VIII,' screams X-Men. Specifically, the 90s version returning soon. We tracked it at a high sale of $22 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17.

#1: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #2 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: So far, the love for the new Ultimate Universe has been incredible. While it would be hard to match issue #1, issue #2 is trying its damnedest. It bears the distinction of being the first full in-story appearance of our new Spider-Man and the Shocker. An interesting story is playing out within the book, causing collectors to grab it in droves. We'll be keeping a close eye on this run! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $21.

