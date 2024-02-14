Marvel Studios Swaps Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four's 2025 Release Dates

Marvel's first family has arrived. In celebration of Valentine's Day, Marvel Studios officially confirmed its ensemble for The Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bacharach as Ben Grimm. This represents the third Fantastic Four quartet to hit the big screen, as 20th Century Fox previously attempted to launch the blue and white-clad team in both the 2000s and 2010s, but no previous feature films yielded strong enough box office returns. Marvel Studios will look to turn The Fantastic Four's luck around next summer and is already giving the reboot its vote of confidence with a prestigious July 2025 release date.

Marvel Studios Swaps Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four Releases

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Fans will have to wait two extra months to meet Reed Richards and company.

As announced in a press release, Marvel Studios will release The Fantastic Four on July 25th, 2025. This is a slight push from its previous date of May 2nd, 2025. As a result, Marvel has bumped up its previous July 25th, 2025 release of Thunderbolts to The Fantastic Four's original date, dropping the anti-hero ensemble on May 2nd, 2025.

What is Thunderbolts About?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

While specific plot details are being kept close to the vest, it is known that Thunderbolts will be a live-action adaptation of the comic team of the same name, albeit with a unique roster.

Thunderbolts will bring together Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell's US Agent, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Valentina Allegra de Fontaine among others to form this anti-hero squadron named after Harrison Ford's Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who will be President of the United States by the time the events of this film roll around. Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick) will also make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in this feature, portraying Sentry.

The events of Thunderbolts will directly follow up Captain America: Brave New World, which is slated for a February 2025 release. That project is centered around Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and will feature his star-spangled hero embarking on his first solo adventure since officially assuming the Cap mantle in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Thunderbolts hits theaters on May 2nd, 2025. The Fantastic Four will follow two months later on July 25th, 2025.