Marvel Teases the Identity of the New Sentry

New character designs give readers an idea of who could wind up taking on the identity of The Sentry in the Marvel Universe. A new Sentry series is on the way from writer Jason Loo (X-Men Unlimited) and artist Luigi Zagaria. However, instead of starring Bob Reynolds, the alter ego of the Sentry, a new character will take on the role of the Golden Guardian. Who this person is being kept under wraps, but fans can get their first look at character designs of individuals who are being teased to wield the power of a million exploding suns.

The characters who could possibly be the new Sentry come from all walks of life, with some using the power to make the world a better place, while others use it for nefarious purposes. By the end of the series, only one will walk away as the new Sentry and leave a lasting impact on the Marvel Universe. While readers are introduced to these Sentry candidates, established characters Misty Knight and Jessica Jones will be investigating their appearances to track them down before innocent people get in harm's way.

Marvel describes potential Sentry candidates

"This entire series is a mystery where we follow Jessica Jones and Misty Knight as they figure out these catastrophic accidents caused by random strangers with the Sentry's powers," said Jason Loo. "You're going to witness a bunch of origin stories, like Mallory Gibbs, a writer for Front Line news who lives with cerebral palsy. Farhad Anand is a mutant keeping a low profile as a DoorDish bicycle courier. And Ryan Topper, a teenage fanboy who gets to live his dream of becoming a super hero. And there are a few more further into the story. But the real question is….how are they all connected to Robert Reynolds?"

A description of The Sentry reads, "The Sentry is dead, but ordinary people all over the world are suddenly manifesting his powers and experiencing snippets of Bob Reynolds' memories. But not everyone can be trusted with such responsibility, sparking a violent conflict to control the Sentry's legacy. Will one of them survive long enough to emerge as the new Sentry? Or will their newfound power destroy them? When Misty Knight and Jessica Jones cross paths in search of answers, they open an investigation that will change everything you think you know about the Sentry!"

Is Marvel introducing a new Sentry ahead of his MCU debut?

With the original Sentry (Bob Reynolds) dead, this gives Marvel the opportunity to slide a new character into the role of Sentry before he makes his live-action debut in Thunderbolts. It's being reported that Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead, Invincible) is going to play Sentry in Thunderbolts, and be the main antagonist of the feature film.

The Steven Yeun version of Sentry could be very similar to whoever walks away with the title in the upcoming Marvel Comics series, paving the way for him to become a very important character not only in the comics, but in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well.

You can find covers for The Sentry #1 below, along with the character designs. The first issue goes on sale December 6th.