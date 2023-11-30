The Sentry's Return to the Marvel Universe Leads to an Unsolved Mysteries Case (Exclusive)

Jessica Jones and Misty Knight investigate unsolved mysteries involving The Sentry in a preview of the hero's new series. Sentry has a rather unique backstory when it comes to Marvel heroes, having been introduced in the early 2000s during Marvel's resurgence in popularity. Sentry, aka Bob Reynolds, used to wield the power of one million exploding suns and was a member of the Avengers, but he also has a violent past when influenced by his evil side, The Void. Sentry is currently dead, but as you'll see in an exclusive preview of The Sentry #1, people across the planet have started popping up with his power set.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of The Sentry #1 by Jason Loo, Luigi Zagaria, Arthur Hesli, and VC's Joe Caramagna. It begins with Misty Knight and Jessica Jones onsite of a superhuman event, with a building leveled and its occupants barely escaping with their lives. When pressed, the witnesses revealed their apartments were hit by laser beams, with a person crashing through the ceiling and bringing the building down. Somehow, all the residents woke up to find themselves outside the rubble. Next, a woman comes out to say that her roommate Mallory Gibbs, who has cerebral palsy, may be trapped.

Jessica Jones and Misty Knight begin looking for Mallory but find no trace of her. Misty mentions that a few days ago satellites picked up an energy spike in Columbus, OH that matched Sentry's. Similar to this incident, that one resulted in a neighborhood blown up and an 18-year-old named Ryan Topper also missing. The only piece of the puzzle is Sentry is supposed to be dead following the King in Black event.

To end the preview, we see Mallory Gibbs tinkering with a Spider-Man pen when she starts to have flashbacks to events in Sentry's past, like his battle with the Hulk and the Siege of Broxton, OK. Next thing Mallory knows, she soars out of her home and comes crashing down inside a laundry mat.

The MCU's Sentry revealed to be Steven Yeun

The Sentry is rumored to be the main villain of Thunderbolts, one of several films set to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Steven Yeun (Invincible, The Walking Dead) has been cast in Thunderbolts, but his role has been kept a secret – at least until Robert Kirkman spoiled the news that Yeun will be playing Sentry.

"He called me, he went in for a costume fitting," Kirkman told David Finch while a guest on the artist's YouTube channel. "I don't think this is a spoiler, or anything that will get anybody in trouble. I don't know, maybe, we'll see. I don't care, I don't work for Marvel. What are they going to do to me? He called me and said, 'I just came back from a costume fitting for Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that wear yellow and blue.'" Steven Yeun also voices Mark Grayson/Invincible in the Prime Video adult-animated series Invincible, which Kirkman is a creator on.

Sentry writer Jason Loo talked to ComicBook.com about the new characters that start displaying Sentry's powers. "Thanks to my background as a comic writer AND artist, while I was writing the series outline and character profiles, I also prepared some rough concept sketches as a guide to help convey the grounded tone of the characters," Loo said. "It's just easier for me to draw out the characters than writing a description of their facial features, hairstyles, fashion choices, etc. When Luigi Zagaria came on board, who by the way is a FAR BETTER artist than me, he brought in a ton of detail to these characters, making them feel fully-realized."

The exclusive preview of The Sentry #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, December 6th.