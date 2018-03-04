BOOM! Studios Reveals Kevin Owens Sami Zayn Arc ‘Fight Forever’ With WWE #18 Trailer

Few have as intertwined a history as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and now the duo will take the spotlight in BOOM! Studios WWE comics series.

BOOM! Studios announced the next arc of its successful WWE series today at Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC), which will focus on the longtime enemies and recent friends Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. These two have been fighting it out since their days at NXT, and the new arc will show their progression from bitter rivals to unconventional allies, something writer Dennis Hopeless has done before with the Shield rivalry.

You can check out the official trailer for the new storyline in the video above.

“There are few WWE Superstars with the history of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, so when they were brought up as the potential focus of the next arc of the WWE comic book series, it was a very easy decision’” said Eric Harburn, Editor, BOOM! Studios.

You can’t have a new arc without some slick variant covers, and WWE #18 will have some delightful ones for you to collect. That includes the main cover by Dan Mora (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), featuring Owens and Zayn, as well as variants by Adam Riches (G.I. Joe), Brent Schoonover (Captain Marvel) and Marco D’Alfonso (I Am Groot). Those include a confrontation between Brock Lesnar and John Cena, an action figure variant of Zack Ryder, and an amazing tribute to Rusev Day.

You can check out the new covers for WWE #18 in the gallery, and the official description of the event below.

“BOOM! Studios and WWE today announced, “Fight Forever,” a new storyline in WWE #18 featuring the partnership between WWE Superstars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn available in June 2018. The two joined forces at WWE’s Hell in a Cell event after a lifelong rivalry – but how did Owens convince Zayn to put aside their differences and join his mission? The story of this alliance is told by the acclaimed WWE comic book creative team of writer Dennis Hopeless (Jean Grey) and artist Serg Acuña.”

WWE #18 hits comic shops this June, and you can check out the trailer for the new arc in the video above.