Silo Author Calls Season 2 of Apple TV Series "One of the Best Things I've Ever Seen"

The author of the Silo novels is claiming that Season 2 of the Apple TV series is one of the best he's ever seen.

Silo became a breakout hit for Apple TV+ last year – a sci-fi mystery in a dystopian setting, carried by a wonderful ensemble cast led by Rebbecca Ferguson. Given the reveals of Silo's Season 1 finale and its cliffhanger ending, fans have been waiting anxiously for Season 2 to arrive.

The 2023 Hollywood Writers' and Actors' Strikes of 2023 completely disrupted the filming of Silo Season 2, creating a very uncertain timeline for when production could be completed. Thankfully, Rebecca Ferguson recently gave fans a much-needed glimmer of hope when she revealed that Silo Season 2 had completed filming, once the strikes had ended.

Now, the author of the Silo novel series (titled the "Wool" series) Hugh Howey, has posted a pretty titillating tease for fans of the show: "I've seen season two and it's one of the best things I've ever seen."

That's a pretty serious endorsement; Silo Season 1 was, as stated, one of the most acclaimed and popular new TV shows to come out in 2023, so saying Season 2 is even better is a big claim, especially since sophomore seasons of TV can often stumble. Hearing the author of a book say the TV adaptation is something great is equally unique and worth noting. Then again, it's not like anyone who watches Silo Season 1 needs any endorsement or incentive to return for Season 2: the world of Howey's novels is, literally, only starting to open up.

(SPOILERS) The Silo Season 1 Finale ended with Rebecca Ferguson's character Juliette Nichols, successfully venturing out of the Silo fallout shelter/community into the supposed poisonous wasteland, only to find a desolate landscape of ruined cities and many other creators, each with their own Silo. The implication being that these Silo "communities" are built inside former nuclear missile silos.

How Many Seasons of Silo Would There Be?

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Hugh Howey wrote three Wool novels, which showrunner Graham Yost and co. have adapted into four seasons of the Silo TV show. The finite length of the show is something that Rebbeca Ferguson hasn't been shy about discussing:

"I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is," Ferguson said. "So, that's the answer. You will find out when the show is done. To be honest, I don't think it's a secret. The books are the books. It's three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons. So, I believe, unless any Apple person is gonna jump on, I think we're absolutely fine with saying Season 1, we've done. Season 2 is shot and coming out, and we're now looking at green-lighting Seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

Silo Season 2 doesn't have a release date yet. Season 1 is streaming on Apple TV+.