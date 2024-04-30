Godzilla Minus One Unboxes Blu-ray in New Video: Watch

Godzilla Minus One has launched its Blu-ray and home media release in Japan, and fans have gotten a closer look at the new release with a special new unboxing video! Godzilla Minus One serves as the first new title in the franchise for the Reiwa era and the start of the celebration for Toho's 70th anniversary of the Godzilla franchise overall. It also turned out to be one of the most successful Godzilla films released of all time, breaking all sorts of records and winning awards that no Godzilla film has ever even had a chance of winning in the past.

Godzilla Minus One already had a successful run in theaters, but many fans still have yet to see the newest film. Instead waiting for the home media release of the film, Godzilla Minus One is preparing to take over shelves across Japan with the launch of its 4K Blu-ray and DVD release this month. With the Blu-ray now releasing overseas, Godzilla Minus One has shared a new look at what overseas fans can expect to see from the four disc box set when they nab one for themselves. Check out the unboxing video below:

Godzilla Minus One Blu-ray U.S. Release Date

Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, Godzilla Minus One has yet to reveal a North American release date for its home media release. It's getting its official streaming debut with Amazon Prime Japan in just a few more days on May 3rd, but it's yet to be announced if fans in other territories will be seeing it that soon either. That means fans will have to look at the new home media release from afar or potentially import the film to check it out sooner as we wait for more news about its international home releases. When Godzilla Minus One won an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects (the first Oscars win in Toho's 70 year history of the franchise), director Takashi Yamazaki said the following about the win:

"My career began 40 years ago, after the shock of seeing Star Wars and Close Encounters of the 3rd Kind. To someone so far from Hollywood, even the possibility of standing on this stage seemed out of reach. The moment we were nominated, we felt like Rocky Balboa — welcomed into the ring as equals by our biggest rivals, which was already a miracle. But here we stand. To all the VFX artists outside Hollywood, Hollywood was listening, and this award is proof that everyone has a chance. Finally, on behalf of the cast and crew of Godzilla Minus One, I want to tell our producer, Shuji Abe, who we've lost too soon… We did it! Thank you so much!!"