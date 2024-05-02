Disney's "Banned" Bluey Episode Finally Streaming in the US

Bluey is the biggest show on the planet right now, but there's one episode of the acclaimed kids show that most fans in the United States haven't seen. Disney distributes Bluey in this country via Disney+, Disney Jr., and the Disney Channel, so it does have the ability to pull episodes. "Family Meeting," an episode that deals heavily with farting, was pulled by from the rotation by Disney a while back, but eventually returned to streaming and TV. "Dad Baby," however, has essentially been banned by Disney, but the series has finally found a way around that.

"Dad Baby" is an episode from Bluey Season 2 that sees Bandit pretend to be pregnant with Bingo, who spends most of the episode hidden in a baby carrier on his stomach. Disney hasn't allowed the pregnancy-focused episode to stream on Disney+, leaving the physical DVD as the only way to watch "Dad Baby" here in the States. That changed on Wednesday, when the official Bluey YouTube channel uploaded the episode for fans to watch at no cost.

The "Dad Baby" episode still isn't available on Disney+, but the YouTube channel isn't dictated by the folks at Disney. Fans can now watch the episode in its entirety, despite Disney's issues with airing it. You can check out the full episode below!

Since debuting in 2018, the Heeler family has become one of the most popular groups of characters on television, and Bluey has become a staple of households around the world.

"It's been amazing. For me, the most incredible part of it is being a part of a show that is having such a beautiful social impact, that is actually putting good out into the world," Melanie Zanetti, who voices Bluey's mom, Chili, told ComicBook.com. "As an actor, you do a lot of stuff and you're like 'Does any of this matter? I'm not doing brain surgery; I'm not doing aid work -- does this have meaning?' And then to have a show where I've had so many parents tell me, 'This has taught me how to play with my kids,' or dads saying, 'this has taught me how to parent the way I want to parent.' I had a teacher who told me they had a student with Autism in their class, and it taught this little boy how to play with other kids and has changed his life at school. When I hear things like that, it makes me go, 'Okay, this is important and useful as well as entertaining and fun and beautiful,' and I think for me, that is the most exciting thing."