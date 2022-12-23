Move Over Venompool, Carnagepool Is Coming Soon

Marvel fans thought Venompool was a beast (and to be fair he absolutely is), but they aren't nearly prepared for the chaos of Carnagepool. Those who have been keeping up with Alyssa Wong (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra) and artist Martin Coccolo's (Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War) Deadpool series know that he was sent to take down one of Marvel's biggest villains, and something has been growing inside of him. Marvel's March 2023 solicits give fans a preview of what that is, and it is none other than Carnage, who is now looking to make his way out, regardless of what that means for Deadpool.

Deadpool did all this in an effort to make his true mark on the mercenary game, and that meant he needed to land a spot in the Atelier. Now it's been revealed that the thing growing inside of him was Carnage, and anyone who knows the villain will be aware that he could really care less about anyone else's well-being.

(Photo: Marvel)

Wade now has to figure out how to not get destroyed in the process, but perhaps a transformation could be following soon? We'll just have to wait and see how it all turns out, but in the meantime you can find the official description for Deadpool #5 below, and the issue releases in March of next year.

DEADPOOL #5

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MARTIN COCCOLO (A/C)

SLAPSTICK VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CARNAGE BREAKS LOOSE!

Oh – did we not mention that the thing growing inside of Wade was Carnage? Because it is. And he's extremely done with hitching a ride with Wade and WANTS OUT NOW. Brace yourself, Wade – you're about to get ripped a new one!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory ...$3.99

In the initial announcement, Wong said "I love chaos. And what is Deadpool if not chaos incarnate? I'm honored to take the reins for Wade's next solo adventure--expect romance, expect body horror, and expect a wild time!"

"Some time ago I got to do a ten-page story for Deadpool: Black, White & Blood. It was an awesome albeit short experience which left me wanting for more, so when I was asked if I wanted to take the reins of a new Deadpool series I responded with a resounding yes! Then I got to read Alyssa's script and I loved it! Their script is inventive, dynamic and a lot of fun and working with Alyssa is an absolute joy," Coccolo said. "They are the best! So I honestly couldn't be happier with this opportunity and I think, or at least hope, that readers notice how fun this project is for everyone involved and hopefully they hop on the ride with us!"

Are you excited for Deadpool #5? Let us know in the comments!