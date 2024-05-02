Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Announces Indefinite Hiatus

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End took the anime world by storm thanks to an interesting premise and some stellar animation from Studio Madhouse. While a second season has yet to be confirmed, the manga from creators Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe has continued since the first chapter landed in 2020. Unfortunately, it seems that readers will be waiting for an unknown amount of time following the release of the next chapter as the publisher Shogakukan announced an indefinite hiatus.

One of the major selling points of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is its unique story. While the protagonist is involved in her fair share of battles, Frieren's story revolves around her attempts to learn more about humanity. The series initially began by showing Frieren and her band of adventurers defeating the "big bad" known as the Demon King, but in doing so, caused the elf to leave her friends behind and walk the world. Since an elf's lifespan is dozens of times longer than that of a human's, she misses the life of one of her allies and upon their demise, Frieren vows to embark on a journey to connect with mankind.

(Photo: Madhouse)

Frieren's Indefinite Hiatus

Luckily, prior to the indefinite hiatus, manga readers will have one more chapter released before Frieren's creators take a break. Releasing on May 8th, 2024, the next installment might be the last time that manga fans see the anime elf for some time. At present, no official reason for the hiatus has been revealed.

If you haven't had the chance to catch the first season of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End's anime, all the episodes are currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes Frieren's quest, "After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out."

Will you be sad to see Frieren go on hiatus?

Via Manga Mogura RE