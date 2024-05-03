WWE: Braun Strowman Reveals Why Brock Lesnar Punched Him at the 2018 Royal Rumble

During Braun Strowman's initial run in WWE, he was a true force to be reckoned with presentation wise. Though his matches may not have been anything to ride home about most of the time given how short they were, when he steps between the ropes he's a spectacle and WWE took full advantage of his size.

During the 2018 men's Royal Rumble he went up two of WWE's other behemoths -- "The Beast" Brock Lesnar and Kane in a Universal Championship match. Though the moment was a cool visual seeing Lesnar and Strowman in the ring across from one another, the match will likely be remembered for its viral moment more than anything. After taking a stiff knee, Lesnar retaliated by punching Strowman square in his head.

"I got a little overzealous with him and he had to check me. At the end of the day it's two big dominant dudes out there going at it, and things happen, this ain't ballet," Strowman said in an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet. "I stiffed him on accident with a knee and he wasn't happy about it so he clobbered me on the side of the head. I like to think I'm the only human on Earth that's taken a right hand from Brock and didn't go night night, I went 20 more minutes in the match. It didn't feel good, you can see the slow motion, my skull moves and my skin catches up."

Strowman recently returned after undergoing neck surgery last spring. He was at night two of the WWE Draft (where he was drafted to Raw). During which he made the save for Jey Uso against United States Champion Logan Paul and Judgment Day. After being released by WWE in 2021 he did his own thing on the independent scene for a bit before eventually being called back. Before his medical leave last May, he was in a tag team with Ricochet.

Before his big return this past week, it seemed as though he may be part of Uncle Howdy's Wyatt 6 stable that's been teased on WWE programming in recent weeks given his relationship with Bray Wyatt and his connection to the Wyatt Family. That could still be the case, only time will tell what's in store for Strowman and his character arc in WWE.

H/T: WrestleTalk