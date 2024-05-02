Tracker to Move to a New Time on CBS

The first season of Tracker may be coming to an end, but fans of the new hit series have a lot to look forward to in the future. The series has already been renewed for a second season at CBS, where it will debut in the fall and air through next spring. The final three episodes of Season 1 will feature big guest stars like Melissa Roxburgh and Jensen Ackles. And on Thursday, CBS revealed that Tracker will be getting a new time slot, proving just how much faith the network has in the series.

CBS brought the week to a close by rolling out its full fall TV schedule. Tracker will once again be airing new episodes on Sunday nights, but it will be leading off the prime time programming for the network. Tracker currently airs at 9pm ET on Sunday nights, following The Equalizer. In the fall, Tracker will move to 8pm ET, directly following 60 Minutes.

The 8pm ET time slot on Sunday nights is one usually reserved for the most popular shows. Tracker will have a chance to find an even bigger audience in its second season.

What Is Tracker About?

Hartley's Colter Shaw is described as a "lone wolf" who drives around the country seeking rewards for missing people and personal belongings. The episodes follow Shaw on different cases in different places, and he runs into various characters along the way. You can check out the official synopsis below!

"Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver."

Tracker Cast

Unlike some other shows, Tracker doesn't have an extensive main cast, due to Colter Shaw's status as a nomad. Each episode puts him in a new place, but he has a couple of important people in his life that offer support and bring him new cases.

Fiona Rene stars as Reenie, a lawyer who has a past with Colter and is consistently called on when he has run-ins with the law. Bobby, a hacker and tech expert, is played by Eric Graise. Robin Weigert and Abby McEnany play Teddi and Velma, respectively. The duo of animal lovers regularly find jobs for Colter and help him get in touch with the right people to solve a problem.