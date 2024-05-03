New PS4 Release Is Going to be Censored And PlayStation Gamers Aren't Happy About It

A new PS4 release is going to be censored at the behest of PlayStation and its platform policies, according to the developer behind the game. Rubbing salt in the wound of PlayStation fans not happy with this is the fact the Nintendo Switch version will not be censored. There was once a time where Nintendo was very strict with what it allowed on tis platform. At the same time, PlayStation and Xbox were quite lax, especially the former. In recent times, things have swapped. Nintendo now has laissez-faire approach where PlayStation and Xbox have become increasingly invested in censorship and platform moderation. To this end, when Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon releases in the west on June 27 via the PS4 and Nintendo Switch, the former will be censored, the latter will not.

The news has been relayed by the game's official X account. In the post, Aniplex -- whose bringing it to market alongside Type-Moon -- notes this is due to PlayStation's platform policies and having to adhere to them. It's unclear if this was required when the game released on these same platforms in Japan back in 2021, but it's been required for the western release. That said, it is not the game itself that is being altered, but an art book that comes with physical copies of it. More specifically, the ar tbook that comes with the PS4 version will have "graphic modifications." What these modifications are precisely, it is not said.

"Due to differing platform publishing policies, the art book included in the Physical Limited Edition for PlayStation 4 will be printed with graphic modifications to two pages while the art book included in the Physical Limited Edition for Nintendo Switch will be printed without the modifications," reads the post in question. "

The post continues: Despite these adjustments to the PlayStation 4 artbook, the game will remain unaltered for both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your support of Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon."

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation has not commented on the matter in any capacity. We don't anticipate this changing for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, PlayStation fans aren't very happy with the news, with some threatening to cancel their orders.

Fellas is it wise to cancel my ps4 preorder and get the switch version instead — temperate (@temperate370534) May 2, 2024

Why did I get a playstation... — Minty Dog ◦ 🅐🅡🅣🅢 (@SuperMintyDog) May 2, 2024

Every Japanese dev that is subjected to Sony censorship should make a post like this one. This is an absurd standard and everyone should know who is responsible for it. — Reason_Eddie (@ReasonEddie) May 2, 2024

