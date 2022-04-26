The Weekly Pull: Justice League, Amazing Spider-Man, TMNT: The Last Ronin, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, DC Comics kills the Justice League, Marvel Comics launches a new era in the life of Spider-Man, and Boom Studios releases the latest chapter of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR. Plus, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin concludes, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 (Photo: John Romita Jr., Marvel Comics) Written by Zeb Wells

Art by John Romita Jr. with Scott Hanna

Colors by Marcio Menyz

Letters by Joe Caramagna

The "Beyond era" of Amazing Spider-Man comes to a close just in time for the series' 60th anniversary. Long-time readers of the comic will be familiar with the consistent torch-passing that defines discussions of Marvel Comics' (typically) best-selling series. Rarely are they as smooth and exciting as this particular jump, however. Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. have both left distinct impressions before during the "Brand New Day" for both and many other well-remembered stories for Romita Jr. There's no doubt that this duo, alongside the likes of inker Scott Hanna and colorist Marcio Menyz, will deliver more memorable gangsters, monstrous supervillains, and an abundance of melodrama in unforgettable fashion as they brawl across the streets of New York City. With such a big anniversary right around the corner, Wells and Romita promise long-time readers and recent converts alike a Spider-Man saga that's bound to exceed expectations for everyone's favorite recently returned web-slinger. Now it's just time to find out what happens next! -- Chase Magnett

Blood-Stained Teeth #1 (Photo: Christian Ward, Image Comics) Written by Christian Ward

Art by Patric Reynolds



Colors by Heather Moore



Letters by Hassan Otsman-Elhaou



Any time comics readers see Christian Wards' name, they ought to know it's a reason to stop and pay attention. As an artist, Ward has summoned any number of ink-stained stories spanning genre and space to provide thrilling sagas filled with horror, adventure, and mind-bending ideas. Ward teams up with another, more recent addition to the comics art scene in Blood-Stained Teeth #1 as Patric Reynolds prepares to deliver another bone-chilling tale alongside work on Joe Golem: Occult Detective and Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog. The newest horror comic book series from Image Comics seeks to provide readers with a monster who seeks a fortune in addition to human blood as immortality and unlife prove to be more expensive than anticipated. Comparisons to 100 Bullets draw plenty of excitement as fangs and foul play summon one of the most thrilling debuts in comics this year. I, for one, am delighted to read this colorful and captivating new series. -- Chase Magnett

BRZRKR #8 (Photo: Lee Garbett, Boom Studios) Written by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt

Art by Ron Garney

Colors by Bill Crabtree

Letters by Clem Robins

BRZRKR has been a pretty interesting title thus far, especially as the story's gotten a bit deeper into the government's real motives. This week's issue, BRZRKR #8 sort of puts a fine point on those motives as it reveals not only the secrets of B.'s birth but also brings the government's plans even closer to what could be catastrophic fruition. One of the more interesting aspects of this comic throughout. has been the scope, and that's what makes this an interesting read this week. Yes, there are some obvious cliches and if you aren't caught up, this issue will lose you, but there's a lot here that is just fascinating to think about and consider, bigger-picture wise which makes it really worthwhile. -- Nicole Drum

DC Pride 2021 (Photo: Jim Lee, Scott Williams, DC Comics) Written by Various

Art by Various

We're on the cusp of DC's 2022 Pride Month plans, which will spotlight the ever-growing number of LGBTQ+ characters within the publisher's universe. In addition to that, fans will have an opportunity to revisit (or dive into for the first time) the publisher's 2021 Pride offerings. This new hardcover collection of the anthology showcases a number of LGBTQ+ heroes from within the universe in stories that range from heartfelt to action-packed to everything in between. With an all-star crew of LGBTQ+ creatives at the helm, DC Pride 2021 remains a revelation — and a collector's item. — Jenna Anderson

Justice League #75 (Photo: Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sánchez, DC Comics) Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Rafa Sandoval and Jordi Taragona

Colors by Matt Herms

Lettering by Josh Reed

It's the event that DC fans have been waiting for (and dreading about) – the Death of the Justice League. This landmark issue will not only end the recent years-long run of the iconic title, but will showcase the cosmic and deadly battle between Pariah, the Dark Army, and the Justice League. Joshua Williamson's script is inventive, emotional, and jam-packed with homages to the Crises of years past, as well as to the foundation he established in the recent Infinite Frontier series. Rafa Sandoval's art is dynamic and expansive in just enough ways without ever undercutting the darkness at the center of the issue. Sure, it's easy to write off Justice League #75 as somewhat of a gimmick, but it's one that is undeniably fascinating and will surely have ramifications into the upcoming Dark Crisis event and beyond. -- Jenna Anderson

Monstress #39 (Photo: Sana Takeda, Image Comics) Written by Marjorie Liu

Art by Sana Takeda

You just need to be reading Monstress. That alone could be my whole recommendation, but as for why Monstress #39 in particular, this is the issue that finally gets to some of the more devastating truths for Maika and for longtime readers of this extraordinary series, this is something that has been very greatly anticipated. Outside of those secrets, read this one for the art. Sana Takeda is a master, and this is a masterpiece. Just trust me. -- Nicole Drum

Sabretooth #3 (Photo: Ryan Stegman, Marvel Comics) Written by Victor LaValle

Art by Leonard Kirk

Colors by Rain Beredo

Letters by Cory Petit

I worry that Sabretooth is falling through the cracks. Marvel chose an odd time to launch the miniseries from writer Victor LaValle and artist Leonard Kirk, which was around the same time that most other X-Men-related titles went on hiatus during the gap between the Reign of X and Destiny of X eras. If you missed it, it isn't too late to catch up. In only two issues, LaValle and Kirk have turned Victor Creed into a more complex and interesting character than ever, using him to critique the hypocrisies inherent in Krakoa's bylaws. Sabretooth is the new mutant devil, and he needs no advocate but himself. Read this book. -- Jamie Lovett