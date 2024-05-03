Hasbro Unveils Star Wars Black Series, TVC, and Retro Pre-Orders For May the 4th

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As you might expect, a ridiculous amount of new products have been announced for Star Wars Day / May the 4th 2024, but it wouldn't be an event without a new figures from Hasbro. To celebrate, they're dropping the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection X-Wing Pilot 4-Pack, Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Sidious, Super Battle Droid, Yoda & Clone Commander Gree, The Phantom Menace 3-Pack, and Retro Collection Episode II & Episode III Multipack starting on May 4th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Everything you need to know about these figures and where / when to get them can be found below.

For starters, keep in mind that Entertainment Earth is offering $10 – $50 discounts on Star Wars purchases over $100 with free shipping through 5/6. Eligible items can be found here. Odds are the new figures listed below will be eligible, making it the most affordable way to get them. Walmart is also running a special Star Wars Day promotion that will offer a free limited edition Star Wars pin when you upload your receipt for any Hasbro Star Wars item pre-ordered through Walmart.com between 3/21/24-5/13/24. That said, the upcoming Black Series Captain Enoch and Night Trooper 2-pack will be a Walmart exclusive. Odds are it will go up for pre-order here at Walmart along with other pin-eligible Star Wars items. Specific instructions on how to get the pin are as follows:

Shop: Purchase qualifying items(s) between 3/21/24-5/13/21 in one transaction, and star/check items(s) and the date on your receipt. These exclusive pins are available for a limited time only on a first-come, first-served basis.

Snap: Snap a clear photo of the entire receipt with your phone.

Send: Head to www.preorderforapin.com and click "Get Started" to submit your receipt.

Register: After your photo is submitted, you will receive an automated confirmation and request to complete a registration form.

Star Wars Day 2024 Hasbro Drops / 1pm ET (unless otherwise indicated):

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION X-WING PILOT 4-PACK: $54.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (drops at 7pm ET on 5/4): "A new generation of talented X-wing pilots proudly serve the New Republic, flying the venerable T-65 starfighters on both security patrols and critical missions. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION X-WING PILOT 4-pack inspired by the characters' appearances in STAR WARS: AHSOKA. These figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes 4 figures and 10 entertainment-inspired accessories including removable helmets, plus 3 sets of small and medium-size blasters."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH SIDIOUS: $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH SIDIOUS figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. The scheming Darth Sidious lived a double life as Palpatine, a Naboo Senator and phantom menace who manipulated the Galactic Republic's political system until he was named Supreme Chancellor. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including Darth Sidious' signature red-bladed Lightsaber and two alternate lightning FX hands."

(Photo: Q)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SUPER BATTLE DROID: $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SUPER BATTLE DROID figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES. Stronger and more advanced than the standard mechanical soldier, super battle droids run tirelessly and fearlessly into battle, reducing their targets to smoldering ruins with their cannon fire. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and blast FX accessory."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CAPTAIN ENOCH & NIGHT TROOPER: $49.99 – See exclusively at Walmart: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CAPTAIN ENOCH & NIGHT TROOPER 2-pack, inspired by the characters' appearances in STAR WARS: AHSOKA. Captain Enoch, Grand Admiral Thrawn's captain of the guard, is an ominous sentinel who wears a modified helmet with a golden face hammered into its mask. Brought to life by the sinister majik of the Great Mothers, Night Troopers are a macabre fighting force. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 2 figures and 2 blaster accessories. "

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES YODA & CLONE COMMANDER GREE: $49.99 – See exclusively at Hasbro Pulse: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES YODA & CLONE COMMANDER GREE 2-pack, inspired by the characters' appearances in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. Small in size but wise and powerful, Jedi Master Yoda played an integral role in the Clone Wars – including briefly commanding a sub-unit of the 41st Elite Corps on Kashyyyk. Clone Commander Gree, designation 1004, assisted Yoda as second in command until Order 66 was enacted. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 2 figures and 7 entertainment-inspired accessories including for Yoda an alternate head, his signature green Lightsaber and unlit hilt, plus his council chair and walking stick. Clone Commander Gree includes 2 blaster accessories."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE 3-PACK: $74.99 – See exclusively at GameStop: "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE 3-pack, featuring Qui-Gon Jinn, Darth Maul and Obi-Wan Kenobi, inspired by the characters' appearances during the "Duel of Fates" scene in STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE. Darth Maul came to Naboo with a mission to destroy Queen Amidala. Instead, he was met with the formidable Qui-Gon Jinn and his apprentice, Obi-Wan Kenobi – and a fateful battle began. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 3 figures and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including each character's signature Lightsabers.."

STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION EPISODE II & EPISODE III MULTIPACK: $59.99 – See exclusively at Hasbro Pulse: "After the onset of the Clone Wars, the Jedi bring together a massive clone army to fight the Separatists in a battle that will alter the course of history for the noble Jedi Order. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION EPISODE II & EPISODE III MULTIPACK features premium design and five points of articulation across all figures. These 3.75-inch-scale figures are detailed to look like the Padmé Amidala, Jango Fett, Mace Windu as they appeared in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES, and Anakin Skywalker, a clone trooper, and General Grievous as they appeared in STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH. These figures feature classic Kenner branding, as well as packaging treated with a weathered look. Imagine the excitement of the '70s when the STAR WARS original trilogy had just begun. Includes 6 figures and 10 accessories."