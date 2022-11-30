Peter David: GoFundMe Launched for Incredible Hulk, Young Justice Writer Amid Health Problems

The friends and family of Peter David have launched a GoFundMe to help raise funds for ongoing medical costs. Over the weekend, a GoFundMe for David appeared online, revealing the legendary comic creator is undergoing health setbacks that put him in the hospital. According to the campaign's page, David suffered a series of strokes and a mild heart attack amid existing kidney failure problems. Monday, his wife Kathleen wrote that David was being monitored at a hospital to assess any further potential damage.

You can read timely updates and donate to the fund here.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped us," Kath wrote in an update Monday. "This morning they put a heart monitor in his chest to keep an eye on what is going on with his heart. There are still a series of tests they need to do with his carotid arteries before we know the next step. On the good side, the stroke and the aftershocks were not as bad as ten years ago. He working hard on his physical therapy and is bouncing back much better this time around. If he keeps it up then he is home."

She added, "He is still the wisecracking storyteller he has always been. He wanted me to tell you that he appreciates all your kind wishes and support. It means the world to him. More news as I get it. Please spread the word. I would like be able to make Hannukah and Christmas a good one for him. His daughter, grandsons, and grand daughter and his family appreciate your support too."

Though his workload has lightened in recent years, David has written most of Marvel's A-list characters including Spider-Man and the Incredible Hulk. Earlier this year, it was announced he penned a New Fantastic Four mini-series, joining Marvel's First Family together with Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Ghost Rider.

"I loved it that each of them seemed to want to be the voice of reason, with Spidey trying to rein in Wolverine, the Hulk trying to take charge because they're in his back yard, and Ghost Rider feeling he should be calling the shots because they wind up battling a mystic threat. And naturally they have to sort it all out," David told ComicBook.com at the time.

All five issues of New Fantastic Four are available are your local comic store.