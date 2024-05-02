High School DxD Teases the Anime's Awaited Return

High School DxD is back in the headlines. It was just a matter of time before the hit harem title made a comeback, and now, fans are keeping watch on the horizon. After all, it was not long ago that High School DxD announced a sequel is on the way, and it was there the team promised the anime is far from done.

The whole thing went live on social media as High School DxD celebrated its next series. On May 17th, Junior High School DxD – The Transfer Student is a Samurai Girl will go live. We learned about the light novel's launch date today along with the manga's overall sales. And in the hubbub, the High School DxD team had this to share:

"High School DxD will continue in all sorts of forms, not just novels. Everyone, please continue to support us!"

Of course, fans of the comedy harem will quick to latch on to this note. It has been ages since High School DxD put forth a new anime season. The show's fourth season was released in 2018, so it has been more than six years since Issei Hyodo hit the screen. For years now, fans have been begging TNK for a fifth season of High School DxD. So maybe – just maybe – we will be reunited with the series soon!

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, the risqué comedy is streaming on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on the title, you can read its official synopsis below:

"A war between heaven and hell is raging on Earth – and a hot mess of hormonal fury is raging in Issei's pants. The guy is dying to get some action. Which is funny, since his first date ever turns into a winged monster and tries to kill him. Fortunately, ridiculously curvy redhead Rias comes to his rescue. She's president of The Occult Research Club, a club that doesn't actually research the occult. They ARE the occult – and Rias is a Devil."

What do you think about this High School DxD teaser? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!