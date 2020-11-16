Snow Angels: Check Out This First Look at the ComiXology Series From Jeff Lemire and Jock

ComiXology has provided ComicBook.com with a first look at an exclusive Snow Angels image by fan-favorite artist Jock. The series, from writer Jeff Lemire and Jock, will be released in 2021 through the ComiXology Originals section of the platform. The story so far has been largely shrouded in mystery, and as the publisher continues to tease out more about Snow Angels, this week we get a first glimpse of 3 characters, as well as a feel for the setting with The Trench. Looks cold, stark and desolate. ComiXology has provided us with a number of these posters, so stay tuned each Monday in November for another exclusive first look.

The wallpapers are designed for use on mobile devices, and appear in that aspect ratio (y'know -- like a comic book!), so if you want to use it on your computer desktop you're going to have get creative. Of course, Jock's striking visual style has found its way onto plenty of lock screens over the years without anybody holding your hand through it.

"If you’re looking forward to Snow Angels by Jeff Lemire and Jock, arriving in 2021 from comiXology Originals, we have just the thing to satiate you until next year's release," the published teased in a short statement when they sent us this first look.

(Photo: Jock/ComiXology Originals)

Each week, for four weeks, fans will get a sneak peek at the setting and characters with the reveal of Snow Angels wallpapers for your mobile devices.

Both Jock -- who has created some Batman and Judge Dredd work that has become etched in the pop culture consxciousness -- and Lemire, the genius behind comics like Underwater Welder and Sweet Tooth, have strong voices in the comics space. Either of them would be a big "get" for a publisher, so putting the two together not only makes Snow Angels an anticipated event, but also begs the question: what the heck would a collaboration between these two guys actually look like? Luckily, with a few months yet before the comic will start to be released, ComiXology is starting, bit by bit, to reveal parts of the answer. Starting, maybe predictably, in the snow.

Clean versions will be rolling out weekly to subscribers of the ComiXology Originals newsletter, beginning on Wednesday, November 18, with the image above ("The Trench"). ComicBook.com readers will get a heads-up by two days, so check back with us on November 23 for more.