One of the Best Star Wars Game Is Now Free for Some

A popular Star Wars game is now available to download and play for free, for some. More specifically, the game has been made free with EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which means unless you are subscribing to purely to take advantage of this offer, it is essentially free and on the house. That said, you will need to maintain an active subscription to one or the other to access the game for free, if you don't, you will lose access to the game even if it is downloaded on your machine. It should be available for free via both for a long time, if not perpetually, so if your subscription does lapse you can always join back up and return to the title.

The Star Wars game in question released last year on April 28 via developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA. If the former sounds familiar it's because they were responsible for Titanfall and its sequel, and more recently Apex Legends. They are also the team behind the Star Wars Jedi series. Meanwhile, the latter needs no introduction.

If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a game it is set five years after. Upon release, it garnered Metacritic scores as high as 86. How well it sold, we don't know.

The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person, galaxy-spanning, action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games," reads an official This narratively driven, single-player title picks up 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy's darkest times – but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?"

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a strong sequel that improves on nearly every core element seen in Fallen Order," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Even in spite of some pacing troubles with its story, Cal Kestis is an even more compelling protagonist this time around and continues to be one of the best new Star Wars characters that has come about in the Disney era. With a little more polish and some trimmed fat, Jedi: Survivor could have been a home run, but Respawn still has a bit more room for growth in a third installment for this potential trilogy."