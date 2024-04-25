Marvel Gives Wolverine A Major Adamantium Upgrade

Marvel has made Wolverine one of the most powerful characters in its universe thanks to his mutant healing factor and retractable claws – but the real "X factor" in Logan's power level is his Adamantium-laced skeleton. By having his bones coated in Marvel's strongest metal alloy, Wolverine is guaranteed to have at least a portion of his body survive any attack – enough for his healing factor to rebound and rebuild from.

However, in the current "Sabertooth War" story arc, Logan is down bad after his nemesis Sabertooth used one of Forge's mutant-depowering guns to zap away his healing factor. Without his mutant gift to repair all the damage and pain, Wolverine needs a bold new Adamantium upgrade to take the fight to the "Saberteeth" army of variants that are on the loose.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

In Wolverine #48 (Sabertooth War Part 8) Wolverine is recovering on the Exiles' Ship, and dealing with the game-changing fact that he can't heal. The surviving Exiles (Oya, Third Eye, Nekra) accompany Logan to a safehouse he built in the Alaskan tundra. Logan explains that his multiple lifetimes of violence and lone-wolf living had him build the bunker, and install Krakoan portals to transport there in an instant. The group has to brave the cold and fight some giant bears, but they make it to the door, and Logan retrieves the power-ups he needs in lieu of his powers.

Wolverine's New Adamantium Armor Revealed

Wolverine's Alaskan bunker is revealed to hold two key items he needs to battle the Saberteeth: A Muramasa Blade capable of cutting Creeds apart, and an entire Samurai-style armored suit made of Adamantium!

Wolverine has had pretty much ever power-up known to man at one point or another in the comics, but this Adamnantium is, admittedly, a pretty cool-looking one. Logan's ties to Japan and its culture have always run deep – just as deep as his metaphoric connection to Samurai warriors. Now he definitely looks the part, and it will actually be interesting to see Logan going into battle fighting as a samurai swordsman, rather than relying on a brawler style with his claws.

At the very least, writer Benjamin Percy has given Marvel fans a new subject to debate, when it comes to the physical mechanics of how Wolverine moves in the armor, its weight (combined with this his Adamantium bones), durability, and all the rest.

Wolverine #48

Writer: Victor Lavalle, Benjamin Percy

Penciler: Cory Smith

Cover Artist: Leinil Francis Yu