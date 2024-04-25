Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2024
The final season of Evil headline's the Paramount+ May additions.
May is just around the corner and Paramount+ is getting a head start on the new month by letting subscribers know what's on the way. This week, the streaming service revealed the lineup of movies and TV shows joining its roster in May, and there's quite a lot to look forward to.
May 1st will see a slew of new movie additions on Paramount+, which has become the norm for the first day of a new month. That day will see the arrival of movies like Annihilation, Point Break, True Grit, Boogie Nights, Ella Enchanted, Ghost, and more.
When it comes to originals, the biggest arrival for Paramount+ in May is the final season of Evil. The acclaimed series will start up its last run of episodes on May 23rd. About a week before that, on May 17th, Paramount+ will kick off the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
You can check out the full list of Paramount+ May additions below!
May 1st
All About the Benjamins
Annihilation
Anything for Fame
Baywatch
Before the Devil Knows You're Dead
Belly
Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
Big Jake
Big Night
Black Lotus
Boogie Nights
Clockstoppers
Crawl
Days of Heaven
Double Jeopardy
Ella Enchanted
Everybody Wants Some!!
Faster
Fences
Fire In The Sky
Flight Of The Intruder
Four Brothers
Frida
Ghost
Harriet The Spy
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
How She Move
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I'll See You in My Dreams
Imagine That
In the Cut
Indecent Proposal
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Joy Ride
Kelly & Cal
Kinky Boots
Maid in Manhattan
Margot At The Wedding
Marvin's Room
Mommie Dearest
No Country for Old Men
Once Upon A Time In The West
Point Break
Revolutionary Road
Rocketman
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Serpico
Shall We Dance?
Shane
Sliver
Stand By Me
Terms of Endearment
The Accused
The Back-up Plan
The Gift*
The Golden Child
The Guilt Trip
The Hateful Eight
The Haunting
The Joy Luck Club
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Prince Of Tides
The Terminal
True Grit
True Grit
Vantage Point
Virtuosity
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
What's Your Number?
Zoolander 2
Charles: The New King
PAW Patrol (Season 9)
PAW Patrol: Dino Rescue
PAW Patrol: Rescue Knights
The Mightiest (Season 1)
Behind the Music Season 2 premiere
Behind the Music returns with new, remastered episodes updated for today's audiences featuring new artist interviews and a reimagined visual style.
May 7th
Kiss The Future premiere
An American aid worker asks U2 to help raise awareness about the siege of Sarajevo, Bosnia. The band immediately begins a series of live satellite interviews with local Sarajaevans during their 1993 ZOO TV Tour to highlight the dire situation.
May 10th
The Chi Season 6 new episodes
This coming-of-age drama series centers on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.
May 14th
Pillowcase Murders premiere
This three-part documentary series exposes one of the deadliest serial killers you've never heard of who preyed upon one of our most vulnerable populations: the elderly.
May 17th
Mourning in Lod premiere
This film follows the fates of three Israeli and Palestinian families intertwined by an intense cycle of violence in the city of Lod, Israel while imagining a brighter dawn for the region.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 premiere
RuPaul's royalty sashay back onto the runway for a chance at snatching the All Stars crown and nabbing a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked Season 6 premiere
From the catfights to the backstage battles, find out what happens behind the scenes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
May 21st
LOLLA: The Story of Lollapalooza premiere
In the summer of '91, the Lollapalooza music festival was born. What started as a farewell tour for the band Jane's Addiction rose from the underground to launch a cultural movement and change music forever.
May 23rd
Evil final season premiere
A psychologist joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate unexplained mysteries.
May 29th
CMT Giants (2022)
CMT Storytellers Seasons 1-2
CMT Summer Camp Seasons (2022-2023)
CMT Summer Sessions (Season 2)
May 30th
Pyramid Game premiere
After being voted the least popular student and becoming the target of school violence, Su-ji sets out to secure a spot at the top of the rank.
May 31st
Black Christmasprev