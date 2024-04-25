Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2024

May is just around the corner and Paramount+ is getting a head start on the new month by letting subscribers know what's on the way. This week, the streaming service revealed the lineup of movies and TV shows joining its roster in May, and there's quite a lot to look forward to. May 1st will see a slew of new movie additions on Paramount+, which has become the norm for the first day of a new month. That day will see the arrival of movies like Annihilation, Point Break, True Grit, Boogie Nights, Ella Enchanted, Ghost, and more. When it comes to originals, the biggest arrival for Paramount+ in May is the final season of Evil. The acclaimed series will start up its last run of episodes on May 23rd. About a week before that, on May 17th, Paramount+ will kick off the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. You can check out the full list of Paramount+ May additions below!

May 1st All About the Benjamins

Annihilation

Anything for Fame

Baywatch

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Big Jake

Big Night

Black Lotus

Boogie Nights

Clockstoppers

Crawl

Days of Heaven

Double Jeopardy

Ella Enchanted

Everybody Wants Some!!

Faster

Fences

Fire In The Sky

Flight Of The Intruder

Four Brothers

Frida

Ghost

Harriet The Spy

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

How She Move

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I'll See You in My Dreams

Imagine That

In the Cut

Indecent Proposal

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Joy Ride

Kelly & Cal

Kinky Boots

Maid in Manhattan

Margot At The Wedding

Marvin's Room

Mommie Dearest

No Country for Old Men

Once Upon A Time In The West

Point Break

Revolutionary Road

Rocketman

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Serpico

Shall We Dance?

Shane

Sliver

Stand By Me

Terms of Endearment

The Accused

The Back-up Plan

The Gift*

The Golden Child

The Guilt Trip

The Hateful Eight

The Haunting

The Joy Luck Club

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Prince Of Tides

The Terminal

True Grit

Vantage Point

Virtuosity

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

What's Your Number?

Zoolander 2

Charles: The New King

PAW Patrol (Season 9)

PAW Patrol: Dino Rescue

PAW Patrol: Rescue Knights

The Mightiest (Season 1) Behind the Music Season 2 premiere

Behind the Music returns with new, remastered episodes updated for today's audiences featuring new artist interviews and a reimagined visual style.

May 7th Kiss The Future premiere

An American aid worker asks U2 to help raise awareness about the siege of Sarajevo, Bosnia. The band immediately begins a series of live satellite interviews with local Sarajaevans during their 1993 ZOO TV Tour to highlight the dire situation.

May 8th Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1

May 10th The Chi Season 6 new episodes

This coming-of-age drama series centers on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

May 14th Pillowcase Murders premiere

This three-part documentary series exposes one of the deadliest serial killers you've never heard of who preyed upon one of our most vulnerable populations: the elderly.

May 15th The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Season 5)

May 17th Mourning in Lod premiere

This film follows the fates of three Israeli and Palestinian families intertwined by an intense cycle of violence in the city of Lod, Israel while imagining a brighter dawn for the region. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 premiere

RuPaul's royalty sashay back onto the runway for a chance at snatching the All Stars crown and nabbing a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked Season 6 premiere

From the catfights to the backstage battles, find out what happens behind the scenes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

May 18th Supernova

May 21st LOLLA: The Story of Lollapalooza premiere

In the summer of '91, the Lollapalooza music festival was born. What started as a farewell tour for the band Jane's Addiction rose from the underground to launch a cultural movement and change music forever.

May 22nd Aerial Adventures Season 1

May 23rd Evil final season premiere

A psychologist joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate unexplained mysteries.

May 25th National Lampoon's Van Wilder – The Rise of Taj

May 28th 3 Generations

May 29th CMT Giants (2022)

CMT Storytellers Seasons 1-2

CMT Summer Camp Seasons (2022-2023)

CMT Summer Sessions (Season 2)

May 30th Pyramid Game premiere

After being voted the least popular student and becoming the target of school violence, Su-ji sets out to secure a spot at the top of the rank.