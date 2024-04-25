Berserk Announces Manga Hiatus

Berserk turned a lot of fans' heads when it was announced that a new chapter would be released this month. With Chapter 376 arriving in Japan on April 26th, it's unfortunate for fans of the Band of the Hawk that they won't be getting the 377th installment the following month. Luckily, Berserk fans are more than familiar with hiatuses and another one has been confirmed by Young Animal and the creators that have taken over the series following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura.

For those wanting to know what's been taking place in the world of Guts The Black Swordsman, the series has given the brutal protagonist some major pluses and minuses recently. After years of trying to restore Casca's mind, Guts and his allies were successful thanks to the magical denizens of Elfhelm. Almost as quickly as her sanity was reclaimed, Casca was kidnapped by Griffith and his new monstrous take on the Band of the Hawk. Emotionally shattered thanks to the events that transpired, Guts didn't have much time to mourn or think of a strategy to save the love of his life, as he was placed in chains and appeared to be headed East with his allies.

(Photo: OLM Inc)

Were Berserk Fans Put Here To Suffer?

Luckily, the upcoming hiatus for Berserk's manga in the publication Young Animal hasn't been confirmed to be a long one. Chapter 377 won't be appearing in the May issue of the manga publication, but it is possible that Guts' story will continue the following month. Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga, from recent interviews, are clearly in for the long haul when it comes to all things Berserk.

Berserk's manga might be continuing but an anime adaptation for the future has yet to be confirmed. The last time that anime fans saw the Band of the Hawk on the small screen was thanks to Berserk: Memorial Edition, a project that took footage from the Berserk trilogy of films and transformed them into a television series. Should Berserk one day receive a new anime adaptation, there are plenty of storylines from the manga that have never been animated.

Do you think we'll see Berserk return with a new anime adaptation in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on the Band of the Hawk and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Black Swordsman.

Via Manga Mogura RE