The Flash: New Photos Give First Look at Sue Dibny and Eva McCulloch

After months of searching and one very Bond-esque adventure with Barry Allen/The Flash, Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) finally meets Sue Dearbon in the upcoming February 18th episode of The Flash aptly titled "A Girl Named Sue". Now, The CW has released new photos from the episode giving us our first look at Natalie Dreyfuss as the eagerly-anticipated character as well as a first look at Efrat Dor as the mysterious Eva McCulloch.

Per the episode synopsis for "A Girl Named Sue", Ralph will finally find the woman he's been seeking, but convincing her to come back home may not be in the cards. Meanwhile, it seems like Iris (Candice Patton) will be dealing with challenges all her own that may be connected to Eva. In the photos Iris is seen speaking with the mysterious woman. You can check out the official episode synopsis below as well as read on for images from the episode.

WHEN RALPH MET SUE – After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a lead on her whereabouts and finally comes face to face with his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return home to her family, and instead, takes Ralph on a daring adventure. Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. "A Girl Named Sue" will debut on February 18.