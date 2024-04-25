The Flash Star Grant Gustin Celebrates Vanishing in a Crisis

The Flash fans are remembering this as the day Grant Gustin's CW hero disappeared. Of course, back in the Arrowverse days, The Flash disappeared in a crisis teased across the course of the long-running superhero drama. Fans of the CW show have been waiting for April 25, 2024 for years now. Back on October 7, 2014, no one could have predicted this kind of staying power for Gustin and all his co-stars on regular old TV. The Flash might have wrapped up not that long ago, but the viewers still have a soft spot for the Scarlet Speedster. Just last week, the actor revealed to The Wrap that he's talked to James Gunn about the DC film universe. But, not about The Flash. Instead, the two have been talking about Superman.

"We've never talked about Flash," Gustin revealed. "We've talked, just like, I'm a huge Superman fan. I've always been a Superman fan, since I was a kid. So, I'm just really excited about the movie. And I'm excited about David's casting."

He added, "I'm excited to see what James Gunn does with it. So, I think at one point — maybe a couple of different times, we've DM'd about Superman. We've literally never talked Flash. I'm just excited he's doing Superman."

