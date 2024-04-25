The Flash Star Grant Gustin Celebrates Vanishing in a Crisis
Grant Gustin marks the day The Flash vanished in a Crisis.
The Flash fans are remembering this as the day Grant Gustin's CW hero disappeared. Of course, back in the Arrowverse days, The Flash disappeared in a crisis teased across the course of the long-running superhero drama. Fans of the CW show have been waiting for April 25, 2024 for years now. Back on October 7, 2014, no one could have predicted this kind of staying power for Gustin and all his co-stars on regular old TV. The Flash might have wrapped up not that long ago, but the viewers still have a soft spot for the Scarlet Speedster. Just last week, the actor revealed to The Wrap that he's talked to James Gunn about the DC film universe. But, not about The Flash. Instead, the two have been talking about Superman.
"We've never talked about Flash," Gustin revealed. "We've talked, just like, I'm a huge Superman fan. I've always been a Superman fan, since I was a kid. So, I'm just really excited about the movie. And I'm excited about David's casting."
He added, "I'm excited to see what James Gunn does with it. So, I think at one point — maybe a couple of different times, we've DM'd about Superman. We've literally never talked Flash. I'm just excited he's doing Superman."
LOL accurate
I remember watching The Flash as a kid and being like “woah 2024 is like a decade away that’s so far” https://t.co/OvWhT5rTfN pic.twitter.com/VvsW49s6PD— ole (@ravioIe) April 25, 2024
The future is now.
As someone who used to watch The Flash religiously it’s kinda surreal finally making it to the crisis today. 2024 felt like a made up sci-fi year and now we’re here, I feel so old pic.twitter.com/iLBEoLcwZG— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) April 25, 2024
So much love for the show
Today is the day The Flash goes missing, vanishes in Crisis. It's so satisfying to finally say that a decade later. The feeling of watching this for the first time was something else. Man, I love this show, it's truly one of a kind. #TheFlash ❤️⚡️💛 pic.twitter.com/VvsLeWjsmU— Matthew W. (@MatthewWoolbrig) April 25, 2024
My god this clip
I’ve never thought that this day would come with a blink of an eye 2014-2024 which also that newspaper article was shown in The Flash season 1. Bit of the emotional right now because the show has ended😢, time flies real fast🕊️ #arrowverse #theflash pic.twitter.com/R30cCAFuQj— Samapanha Cheab (@CsmpIsAGod) April 25, 2024
Just an FYI
I don’t mean to alarm you, but today is the day the Flash goes missing pic.twitter.com/TrTehujWzx— Joel Jeffrey (@joeljeffrey) April 25, 2024
OH NO
The Flash canonically dies on my birthday. As a Reverse Flash fan, this is hilarious https://t.co/HSIeCtEcKC pic.twitter.com/A9oNbpy7j9— 🌸AnnaBee⭐️ C0mms open (@theASTARart) April 25, 2024
Waiting a long time
Waited years for this, the flash vanishes today pic.twitter.com/LKBjSfMAlN— vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) April 25, 2024
We were all so young
Today’s the day!!!
Still one of my favorite ending scenes in the Arrowverse. Season 1 of the Flash was one of the best seasons of DCTV we’ve had and I stand by that🙏🏿
Happy April 25th Everyone⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/psD5LXNBmw— Mercury (@Mercury2313) April 25, 2024