Superman & Lois Wraps Production on Series Finale

Superman & Lois has wrapped production on its season four finale, ending principal photography for the series and wrapping up more than 20 years of history at CW. Beginning in 2001 with Smallville, there hasn't been a TV season when no DC Comics adaptation was on CW's lineup. The fall 2023 season began without one on the air, but even then Superman & Lois was still something that was in production and set to air on the network. From this point on, barring an unexpected development in the coming months, there will be no DC show on broadcast network TV in the United States for the first time since Smallville.

Superman & Lois launched in 2021, shortly after the end of Arrow. Spinning out of the multiverse-altering events of Crisis on Infinite Earths, the show starred Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, reprising their roles as Superman and Lois Lane from Supergirl and the Elseworlds and Crisis on Infinite Earths crossovers. In the newly-reorganized timeline, though, Superman and Lois have a pair of teenage twin sons.

As the series progressed, audiences would learn that Superman & Lois was not, as previously assumed, set on Earth-Prime (the world in the DC multiverse where Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning took place following the events of the Crisis). Instead, it was set on its own world, giving them a chance to revisit characters and concepts previously introduced in the Arrowverse...but with their own actors and their own take. Most notably, season three's central antagonist was Lex Luthor, who was playing by Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), rather than Jon Cryer.

Earlier this week, Canadagraphs -- who takes set photos and sells autographs from the locations where Vancouver-set TV shows and movies are shooting -- announced that the series had wrapped forever, but then Bitsie Tulloch, who plays Lois Lane, corrected them, saying that the show would wrap today. 23 hours ago, Tulloch posted a note from producers, which she said was attached to her final day's call sheet on the show.

The note read, "To the best cast and crew in television. Thank you for four seasons of tireless dedication, endless enthusiasm, and your massive talent in making Superman and Lois one of the best adaptations in the Superman mythology."

Canadagraphs, taking a note from Tulloch, said that they would return when production had actually wrapped on the series for real, and early this morning, they returned to confirm it was over.

There's no word yet on exactly when Superman & Lois will air its fourth and final season on CW. The show has a limited episode count and a pared-down cast, but the hope is to end in a suitably epic fashion, particularly after last season's finale hinted at an adaptation of the well-worn "Death of Superman" storyline. All three seasons are streaming on Max, and also available to buy on Digital. DVD and Blu-ray copies of Superman & Lois: The Complete Third Season will ship next month.