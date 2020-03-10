The Batman: Bat Symbol Confirmed On Robert Pattinson's Batmobile

Matt Reeves got DC fans talking when he revealed what his take on the Batmobile would be in his upcoming Batman reboot, a design that went for more realism than outright comic book or animation style. The engine looks like it's received some serious upgrades though, with red lights illuminating the decked out additions, but that's not all. One fan managed to spot what appears to be a bat design if you look at the car from a certain angle. @grumpyandgeeky outlined the shape around the engine to show what they were talking about, and it's evidently actually there, as the concept artist who designed the new Batmobile confirmed it on social media.

First, @grumpyandgeeky posted the outlined image with the caption "So! 🤔 Just been staring at the back of the new Batmobile from new Batman movie & saw this within the engine design. 😅 I outlined it....BUT I can see the Batman emblem within. (outlined). Coincidence or part of the design?! #thebatman 🦇🤔"

It turns out it wasn't a coincidence, as Thorpe confirmed it was very much intentional.

So! 🤔 Just been staring at the back of the new Batmobile from new Batman movie & saw this within the engine design. 😅 I outlined it....BUT I can see the Batman emblem within. (outlined). Coincidence or part of the design?! #thebatman 🦇🤔 pic.twitter.com/f13eI3Ihna — GrumpyandGeeky (@grumpyandgeeky) March 9, 2020

Thorpe replied "yeah its there and in another view of the batmobile. That was intended :)"

yeah its there and in another view of the batmobile. That was intended :) — Ash Thorp (@Ashthorp) March 10, 2020

So, it seems that the Bat-homages will be a bit more subtle when it comes to the car, at least at the beginning. Granted, Batman does still have a bat-symbol on the chest of his costume, but it is thought to be formed by the pieces of the gun that killed his parents, so even that isn't just a straight-up painted on symbol.

An easy to miss but incredibly cool homage, and we're glad someone managed to figure it out.

