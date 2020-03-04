The Batman: First Look at New Batmobile Revealed

The Batman director Matt Reeves has made a habit out of sharing big reveals about the film on social media, and he continued that trend on Wednesday morning with the first look at the new Batmobile. Reeves took to Twitter with three separate photos of the Batmobile in the film, one that features Robert Pattinson's fully-suited Batman standing next to it. This is certainly a modern take on the Batmobile, looking more realistic than previous iterations. Take a look!

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Reeves didn't offer any details about the new Batmobile, simply sharing the photos along with a couple of emojis. This has been the common method of all of Reeves' Bat-related reveals, simply tweeting a photo of whatever he's announcing along with just a word or an emoji.

This realistic take on the Batmobile is something we haven't really seen in live-action Batman movies before. Rather than going for something sleek and futuristic, this design seems to be nothing more than an all-black Dodge Challenger with some heavy additions. It definitely matches the dark and brooding aesthetic of the camera test shared by Reeves last month.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Pattinson stars as Bruce Wayne/Batman in this new film, which will chronicle some of his earlier years as a vigilante fighting crime in Gotham City. The main cast also includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Reeves is directing from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin.

“I felt a connection to it, I don’t know why... I just really wanted it.” Pattinson recently said of his new Batman role. “I love the kind of history of the part. I love every iteration of how it’s been played. It’s a very, very special part and I think it’s been very carefully — I feel like everyone’s really looked after the character and its history and there’s a lot of reverence for it. You can really feel it in the studio. You can’t say no to it and I really wanted to say yes... I think Matt Reeves has got a really good direction for it. I’m very kind of eager to get started on it.”

The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021.

