Cyborg Movie: DC Fans Pay Tribute to Ray Fisher Solo Film on Its Original Release Date

In 2014, following the success of Man of Steel the year prior, Warner Bros. Pictures got ambitious with their plans for the world of DC on film. Among the films they announced were the films that we got, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice & Suicide Squad in 2016, Wonder Woman & Justice League in 2017, Aquaman in 2018, and even Shazam in 2019, plus a whole host of movies that we didn't. The Flash starring Ezra Miller was scheduled for 2018 as well along with Justice League 2 in 2019, and Cyborg and Green Lantern in 2020. Today, April 3, 2020, marks the date that Cyborg was scheduled to be released in theaters. Fans have taken to Twitter to lament the lack of the film and to show their support to its star.

Ray Fisher made his big screen debut as the character in Batman v Superman and took his place alongside the league the next year. Fisher remained committed to the character for years, frequently reminding fans that he wanted to continue in the franchise....but nothing ever came from it. No screenwriter or director was ever hired for the film, no progress on who would appear in the movie was announced, and no official note about the movie ever getting a greenlight beyond that original press release was made.

So what happened? The box office disappointments of Batman v Superman and the behind-the-scenes changes on Justice League no doubt played a part in it all, but even then Jason Momoa still played Aquaman in his 2018 movie and Gal Gadot will reprise as Wonder Woman in her own sequel later this year. Perhaps the studio got cold feet and simply didn't have faith in the character on his own, and perhaps there's still hope.

Fisher's character has been rumored to appear in Ezra Miller's The Flash, itself delayed from its original date and actually in development. Some fans are wondering if Fisher will return as the character after a shocking moment from The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover name-dropped Victor Stone in a surprising way. In the crossover, Miller appeared as The Flash, sharing the screen with Grant Gustin's version at S.T.A.R. Labs. After a brief bit where the two figure out that they're the same person and the Gustin Flash seemingly gives Miller's version of Barry Allen the inspiration for his superhero code name, Miller blinks out of existence, saying as he does that he "told Victor" that a multiverse was possible.

In the end, we just don't know if that was an intentional tease for the movie, but fans, and Ray Fisher, remain committed to seeing more of the character.