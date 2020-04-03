Cyborg Movie: DC Fans Pay Tribute to Ray Fisher Solo Film on Its Original Release Date

In 2014, following the success of Man of Steel the year prior, Warner Bros. Pictures got ambitious with their plans for the world of DC on film. Among the films they announced were the films that we got, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice & Suicide Squad in 2016, Wonder Woman & Justice League in 2017, Aquaman in 2018, and even Shazam in 2019, plus a whole host of movies that we didn’t. The Flash starring Ezra Miller was scheduled for 2018 as well along with Justice League 2 in 2019, and Cyborg and Green Lantern in 2020. Today, April 3, 2020, marks the date that Cyborg was scheduled to be released in theaters. Fans have taken to Twitter to lament the lack of the film and to show their support to its star.

Ray Fisher made his big screen debut as the character in Batman v Superman and took his place alongside the league the next year. Fisher remained committed to the character for years, frequently reminding fans that he wanted to continue in the franchise….but nothing ever came from it. No screenwriter or director was ever hired for the film, no progress on who would appear in the movie was announced, and no official note about the movie ever getting a greenlight beyond that original press release was made.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what happened? The box office disappointments of Batman v Superman and the behind-the-scenes changes on Justice League no doubt played a part in it all, but even then Jason Momoa still played Aquaman in his 2018 movie and Gal Gadot will reprise as Wonder Woman in her own sequel later this year. Perhaps the studio got cold feet and simply didn’t have faith in the character on his own, and perhaps there’s still hope.

Fisher’s character has been rumored to appear in Ezra Miller‘s The Flash, itself delayed from its original date and actually in development. Some fans are wondering if Fisher will return as the character after a shocking moment from The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover name-dropped Victor Stone in a surprising way. In the crossover, Miller appeared as The Flash, sharing the screen with Grant Gustin’s version at S.T.A.R. Labs. After a brief bit where the two figure out that they’re the same person and the Gustin Flash seemingly gives Miller’s version of Barry Allen the inspiration for his superhero code name, Miller blinks out of existence, saying as he does that he “told Victor” that a multiverse was possible.

In the end, we just don’t know if that was an intentional tease for the movie, but fans, and Ray Fisher, remain committed to seeing more of the character.

Release The Borg

Six years ago it was announced that #Cyborg would star in his own film to be released today. Sadly, nothing has come of this yet. We need another timeline to see @rehsifyar as the badass Borg! We need the Heart! #BorgLife #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/3UJrc0z0Ym — Kevernio (@FuryFirestorm) April 3, 2020

Bring back Ray

A CYBORG movie was supposed to release today starring Ray Fisher. WB did him dirty. He was meant to be the heart of the JUSTICE LEAGUE film, but they cut out his entire story.



I hope we get to see Ray Fisher as Cyborg again and he deserves his solo film. #BorgLife pic.twitter.com/584jSCgzXd — Walt (@UberKryptonian) April 3, 2020

Robbed

Victor Stone was supposed to be the heart of Justice League, but instead @warnerbros robbed him of half his origin story.



Make this right. I❤RF#Borglife #ReleaseTheSnyderCut @hbomax pic.twitter.com/Es1CprYHUB — lady_le_fay 💙🦇❤ (@Lady_Le_Fay) April 3, 2020

Snyder Cut might alleviate the pain

“WE❤️RF”



Today should of been the release of the Cyborg solo film



This is a tribute to @rehsifyar to show our gratitude to his performance & hopefully we get to see his true depiction of the character in The Snyder Cut#BORGLIFE #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/VKtXnluW3g — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MovieBuff100) April 3, 2020

It should have been today

Cheers to Ray Fisher❤️💪🤖 #BorgLife He was the Heart of the film in the #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague, And today we Should get CYBORG movie, until it wasn´t #ReleaseTheSnyderCut @hbomax @ATT pic.twitter.com/8uKak4LzOZ — Niculae Vega (@NiculaeVega) April 3, 2020

We’re missing out

We were supposed to get a Cyborg movie today and with the passion that @rehsifyar has shown for the character it could have been incredible. But he and we all got shafted. #BORGLife #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/dEsthGNi6R — l3rian Scully ²¹⁴ (@Brimm) April 3, 2020

Restart the franchise with the ‘Borg

Back in 2014 @wbpictures greenlit the production of a solo CYBORG film, scheduled to debut today, April 3, 2020. The DCEU is a shadow of what it once was & is currently on life support. I believe that the DCEU can be revived & it can start w/ Ray Fisher’s Cyborg movie. #BORGLife pic.twitter.com/hXmIxcuQJs — André Hutchens (@ac_hutchens) April 3, 2020

All In

Today, Cyborg was supposed to be released. Among the cancelled projects from the original DCEU slate, this is one i wish came to pass. @rehsifyar went all in with what Zack was doing with JL & was not rewarded for his efforts. He deserves more. #BORGLife #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/WCEmGGu9Uc — l3rian Scully ²¹⁴ (@Brimm) April 3, 2020

What should have been

Okay that is true