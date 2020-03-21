The Flash Stunt Coordinator Says Pre-Production Was Set to Begin Next Month Before Coronavirus Shutdowns

Soon or later, production will begin on Ezra Miller's The Flash. The long-gestating movie has been waiting in the wings for several years and until recently, it was set to begin pre-production as early as April. In one recent interview with Screen Rant, stunt coordinator Eunice Huthart suggested her work on the production was supposed to start in the coming weeks. "The project I was due to start is The Flash. I was supposed to start at about the end of April, beginning of May. I'm not sure what's happening now with that," Huthart tells the outlet. Now, it's all but certain pre-production is indefinitely postponed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The movie has gone through several directors and screenwriters alike, most recently settling on the It reboot's Andy Muschetti. As for Miller's Barry Allen, the character made a surprise appearance on The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" mega-event, something The Flash writer Christina Hodson was well aware of when she started penning the latest iteration of the feature film.

According to "Crisis" mastermind Marc Guggenheim, it was all systems go when Miller decided he'd be willing to cameo. Guggenheim previously revealed the incredibly cohesive process between he, DC boss Jim Lee, and DC film head Adam Schlagman.

"Basically, I was really working hand-in-hand with Jim," Guggenheim told EW earlier this year. "From the moment we found out that this was a possibility, to once we knew Grant Gustin was cool and on board with it and Ezra was on board with it, I would send drafts of the scene to both Jim Lee and [DC Entertainment’s film VP] Adam Schlagman and we would just go back and forth. The trick with the scene is that I didn’t want to and they didn’t want me to do anything that stepped on the toes of the Flashpoint movie that they’re developing. So, we really worked hand-in-hand. Jim was really great about just making sure that all the parties were talking to each other, that nothing was getting stalled. He was a cheerleader when he needed to be, a diplomat when he needed to be. He really stepped up in every way one could do it. His enthusiasm really helped make this possible."

The Flash is currently sitting on a July 1, 2022 release date.

Upcoming DC movies include a Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

