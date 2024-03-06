Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Reveals Birth of Fourth Baby

Gal Gadot is known best for playing Wonder Woman in various DC films, and fans will soon see her play the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Gadot took to Instagram today to share some exciting personal news. The actor revealed she recently gave birth to her fourth daughter, Ori, with her husband, Jaron Varsano. The couple's other children are Alma (born 2011), Maya (born 2017), and Daniella (born 2021).

"My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ Daddy is pretty cool too 😉❤️," Gadot wrote. You can view her post below:

Gal Gadot on Playing the Evil Queen:

Snow White is now headed to theaters on March 21, 2025. Previously, Gadot spoke about playing the iconic Disney villain.

"I don't have a preferred type of character. I think it was so much fun to play the Evil Queen," Gadot explained to Vogue UK. "There was something so delicious with this part because it's a fairy tale. It's the first Disney villain. And because it's a musical, I could stretch my performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated, that it was just simply delightful. I enjoyed it, and I changed my voice and I did all these different things. And it was just super fun, and I can't wait to watch it. I can't wait to see how you know how it all turns out."

Will Gal Gadot Play Wonder Woman Again?

While Wonder Woman 3 has been scrapped, it's currently unclear if Gadot will ever step back into the role. James Gunn and Peter Safran were tapped to be the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios in 2021, and Gunn's first big project is Superman: Legacy. The movie is expected to mark the beginning of the DCU. During a DC Studios press event, Gunn was asked if any former stars have been in talks for the franchise's future.

"Some. We don't know. We've talked to Gal. She's up for doing stuff. We're not sure what we're going to do with that. All I can tell you really right now really is just Henry [Cavill] and Ben [Affleck] are not a part of it."

Congrats to Gal Gadot on the birth of her new baby.

