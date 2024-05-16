Superman & Lois Final Season Fall Time Slot Revealed

Superman & Lois' Final Season now has its official time slot for the upcoming Fall Season. DC fans will be able to catch Superman & Lois Season 4 on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET. The show will be paired with the sequel series The Librarians: The Next Chapter, which will follow at 9 pm ET.

Superman & Lois seems to be going out on its highest note yet: the series has steadily gained attention and hype after The CW started streaming seasons on Netflix. The show premiered in 2021, shortly after Arrow ended its run. Superman & Lois was born out of the multiverse-altering events of The CW's Supergirl series, and the Arrowverse crossover event, Crisis on Infinite Earths. Supergirl first introduced us to the version of Clark Kent played by Tyler Hoechlin, later introducing his Superman persona, while Bitsie Tulloch became the new Lois Lane. After Crisis, the Superman & Lois series established a rebooted timeline, in which Superman and Lois are married and parents to a pair of twin teenage sons.

Although that concept for a Superman story was seen as more radical in 2021, Superman & Lois has arguably helped push the entire Superman character and mythos (including comics) into a new era of Superman and Lois similarly being parents to a son (Jonathan Kent), and surrogate parents to an entire Superman Family (Supergirl, Connor Kent, Kong Kenan, Steel, etc...). Moreover, Superman & Lois has earned its acclaim for being the first Superman-based series since Smallville to successfully bring a vision of the Man of the Steel to live-action – and it actually delivered the full-fledged Superman costume and action experience Smallville wasn't able to.

Superman & Lois star Bitsie Tulloch recently made an impassioned post commemorating the final days of filming on the series:

How lucky am I, to have been able to inhabit this woman's bones, and brain, and heart, for the last 6 years, 4 of which were on #supermanandlois. Lois Lane has been an icon for as long as Superman has because of her fierceness, her work ethic, her determination, her playfulness, her commitment to finding the truth no matter the cost. Thank you to our creator Todd Helbing, co-showrunner Brent Fletcher, all of our writers and producers and post-production team, our incredible VFX department... And to our on-set crew: #SupermanAndLois was a big, beautiful, epic show and it wouldn't have happened without each and every one of you. Thank you thank you thank you. I already miss you all so much. Thank you to our wonderfully amazing cast – but mostly to @tylerhoechlin. My Superman. I am so grateful for your talent, your work ethic, and your commitment to making me laugh. I wish the best of luck to @jamesgunn and the rest of his cast and crew, and especially to @rachelbrosnahan – I'm sure you will be a wonderful Lois and I can't wait to see what you do with the role. Have so much fun – I know I did. I'll be grateful til the day I die that I had these few years to wake up every day and be Lois. Lane.

Superman & Lois Season 4 will premiere this Fall on The CW.